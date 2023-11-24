Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupEast Coast RadioGrey AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingAdvertising Media ForumTDMCDentsuLevergyMeltwaterNew MediaHelmSappiBizcommunity.comSmile 90.4FMeMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ANC pursues criminal charges against members over R102m marketing contract

    5 Dec 2023
    5 Dec 2023
    The African National Congress (ANC) says it is bringing criminal charges against some of its members in connection with the R102m election banners contract with Ezulweni Investment.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Despite Ezulweni producing election banners for the ANC in 2019, they were not remunerated. Following legal actions, which resulted in victories for Ezulweni at both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the ANC is now seeking recourse in the Constitutional Court to stop the asset seizure.

    The ANC's national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, revealed that an internal forensic report indicated irregularities by party members in the execution of the marketing contract with Ezulweni.

    Source:
    ANC liable for over R100m for 2019 elections’ banners

      27 Nov 2023

    "We found some culpability out of that forensic report. We have referred criminal charges and those are underway. Some of these narratives may not be informed by the full understanding of the work we are doing to improve good governance within the ANC as part of the renewal agenda."

    In court, the ANC had stated that there had been no agreement and that only Paul Mashatile could authorise election material while Fikile Mbalula’s signature on the document was electronically inserted allegedly by an assistant.

    According to Sowetan a truck from the court sheriff went to Luthuli House in Johannesburg CBD but officers and staff prevented the sheriff from entering the building. The vehicle eventually left after being parked for hours.

    Read more: marketing, charges, banners, ASSET, ANC, contract, Paul Mashatile, Criminal, seizure, Luthuli House
    NextOptions


    Related

    KFC and Ogilvy have qualified for Anything for the taste. Source: YouTube.
    All the qualifiers for the 2023/4 Marketing Achievement Awards
    23 hours
    Source: © 123rf The 2023 Agency Scope found that clients want to sit in the same room with their agencies
    #AgencyScopeSA Part 2: Longer client-agency relationships produce great work
     3 days
    Image supplied. Ogilvy SA was awarded two of the newly introduced trophies as Agency Scope's leading creative agency in overall market perception & overall competitor´s opinion in South Africa
    Ogilvy SA, Carat SA and Promise Agency the first Agency Scope trophy recipients
    30 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf Agency Scope SA has found that marketers more and more require integrated agencies that can solve their needs under one roof
    #AgencyScopeSA Part 1: CMOs want integrated agencies and other key findings
     30 Nov 2023
    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA
    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA
     29 Nov 2023
    SABC appoints seasoned marketer Nomsa Chabeli as GCEO
    SABC appoints seasoned marketer Nomsa Chabeli as GCEO
    27 Nov 2023
    Source:
    ANC liable for over R100m for 2019 elections’ banners
     27 Nov 2023
    Source @ Sports Industry Group Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been crowned the 2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards’ Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year
    Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Hollard Sports Awards Agency of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year
    24 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz