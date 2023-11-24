ANC pursues criminal charges against members over R102m marketing contract

Despite Ezulweni producing election banners for the ANC in 2019, they were not remunerated. Following legal actions, which resulted in victories for Ezulweni at both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the ANC is now seeking recourse in the Constitutional Court to stop the asset seizure.

The ANC's national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, revealed that an internal forensic report indicated irregularities by party members in the execution of the marketing contract with Ezulweni.

"We found some culpability out of that forensic report. We have referred criminal charges and those are underway. Some of these narratives may not be informed by the full understanding of the work we are doing to improve good governance within the ANC as part of the renewal agenda."

In court, the ANC had stated that there had been no agreement and that only Paul Mashatile could authorise election material while Fikile Mbalula’s signature on the document was electronically inserted allegedly by an assistant.

According to Sowetan a truck from the court sheriff went to Luthuli House in Johannesburg CBD but officers and staff prevented the sheriff from entering the building. The vehicle eventually left after being parked for hours.