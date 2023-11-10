Industries

    Agency soars up national client rankings

    Issued by Brave Group
    4 Dec 2023
    4 Dec 2023
    The Brave Group is proud to announce its outstanding achievements in the 2023 SCOPEN evaluations, earning the title of one of the most awarded agencies in South Africa.
    Musa Kalenga
    Musa Kalenga

    CEO Musa Kalenga expressed his immense pride and gratitude for this recognition, emphasising a significant leap from 24th to second place in client rankings: "This recognition from SCOPEN is not just an accolade for us at Brave Group but a testament to our commitment to our purpose of building shared value through creativity. We are deeply honoured by this achievement and owe a great deal of our success to the unwavering support and collaboration from our clients."

    The Brave Group received awards in eleven critical categories, including analytics and measurement, maximising client investment, meeting social media and influencer needs, integrated services offering, evidence of transformation in racial and gender diversity, use of research in strategy development, creation and production of branded content, original creativity, commitment to Black empowerment, strategic planning, and effective creativity.

    Kalenga highlighted the group's dedication to innovation and strategic growth, stating: "These awards are a reflection of our relentless pursuit of creativity and strategic excellence. We are particularly proud of our advancements in areas such as analytics, social media, and branded content, which are critical in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape."

    The Brave Group's success is also a result of its partnerships with prominent clients past and present, including African Bank, SA Tourism, Wits University, Momentum, Transnet, Tiger Brands, BP, Bidvest and Accenture.

    "Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and their trust and collaboration have been instrumental in our growth and achievements," Kalenga added.

    Thibedi Meso, chief creative officer, Brave Group said: "Being recognised by SCOPEN as one of the most awarded agencies in South Africa is a remarkable milestone. This accomplishment speaks volumes about our team's creativity, dedication, and passion for pushing boundaries in the advertising and marketing industry.

    “We have always strived to foster a culture of innovation and creativity, and these awards are a testament to that ethos. As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains on harnessing the power of creative storytelling and cutting-edge strategies to deliver impactful and memorable experiences for our clients and their audiences. The road ahead is exciting, and we are more motivated than ever to keep setting new standards of excellence in everything we do."

    Mathabatha Sexwale the group’s head of strategy said: "Our success in SCOPEN's evaluations is deeply rooted in our strategic use of data and insights. By harnessing these tools, we've been able to craft more resonant and effective strategies for our clients. This approach not only elevates our creative outputs but also ensures that our campaigns are grounded in real-world impact and relevance. It's this blend of data-driven insight and creative excellence that sets us apart and will continue to guide our path forward."

    Kalenga said the Brave Group is committed to building on these accolades by continuing to innovate and adapt in the dynamic marketing industry: "We see these achievements not as the end goal but as stepping stones to further excellence and innovation. Our focus remains on driving meaningful and impactful results for our clients and contributing positively to the creative ecosystem."

    Brave Group
    A global Integrated advertising agency group with a clear ethos: Great Country, Great Economy, Great Brands, Great People.

