Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

East Coast RadioGrey AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingAdvertising Media ForumTDMCDentsuLevergyMeltwaterNew MediaHelmSappiBizcommunity.comSmile 90.4FMeMediaJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ARB verdict: Cadbury's ad is a glass and a half full of triumph

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    4 Dec 2023
    4 Dec 2023
    The Advertising Regulatory Board's Directorate (ARB) has addressed a recent complaint against Mondelez South Africa's Cadbury advertising. The complaint raises questions about the portrayal of the iconic "glass and a half" slogan in Cadbury's recent television commercials.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The advert in question depicts heartwarming scenes – a father-son moment and a generous taxi driver receiving a Cadbury chocolate bar as a token of gratitude. The overarching theme is tied together with the tagline, "There's a glass and a half in everyone."

    The complainant argues that the current ads deviate from Cadbury's original claim of containing a "glass and a half of milk" in every 200g bar, presenting a potential case of misleading advertising.

    Response

    In response, the advertiser contends that the current slogan embodies the brand's commitment to generosity, emphasising that it is not a direct reference to the milk content but rather a call to inspire small acts with significant emotional impact.

    The ARB, in its evaluation, focused on Clause 4.2.1 of the Code of Advertising Practice, which prohibits advertisements from containing statements that are likely to mislead consumers.

    Cadbury aims to foster a spirit of generosity through simple gestures of kindness
    Cadbury aims to foster a spirit of generosity through simple gestures of kindness

    30 Oct 2023

    The directorate determined that the intention behind the new Cadbury campaign is to convey a narrative of generosity associated with the "glass and a half" legacy. The ads do not explicitly mention the size or contents of the chocolate bar, steering clear of making claims about the presence of milk.

    Verdict

    While acknowledging the historical connection between the "glass and a half" claim and the milk content of specific-sized bars, the directorate emphasises that the current ads aim to leverage the legacy brand promise to create a new narrative centered around acts of generosity. There is no explicit mention of actual milk, and the focus is on the concept of sharing Cadbury chocolate as an act of kindness.

    The ARB concludes that, despite the potential for confusion based on historical associations, the message in the new commercials is sufficiently clear. The emphasis is on the act of sharing a Cadbury chocolate bar as a gesture of generosity, and the "glass and a half" slogan is linked to this sense of giving rather than the literal milk content.

    Read more: glass, Cadbury, slogan, advert, ARB, Karabo Ledwaba
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


    Related

    Triple Eight wins Assegai Zinthatu Award and campaign awards for Cadbury
    Triple EightTriple Eight wins Assegai Zinthatu Award and campaign awards for Cadbury
    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA
    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA
     29 Nov 2023
    Pat Mahlangu.
    #Newsmaker: Pat Mahlangu, founder of Lerato Agency is IMM's emerging marketer of the year
     23 Nov 2023
    The campaign was created by TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. Source: YouTube.
    #BehindtheCampaign: Check into easy with City Lodge Hotels
     21 Nov 2023
    Caché McClay has filled the coveted position. Source: USA Today.
    Caché McClay is the official Beyoncé reporter for Gannet
     16 Nov 2023
    Scott Thwaites is the founder of EDC Squared. Source: Supplied.
    #Newsmaker: Former TikTok senior leader Scott Thwaites launches EDC squared
     14 Nov 2023
    Data driven creative - when marketing is indistinguishable from magic
    IncubetaData driven creative - when marketing is indistinguishable from magic
    Assegais announces VW as Marketer of Year and Ogilvy as the Most Effective Agency
    Ogilvy South AfricaAssegais announces VW as Marketer of Year and Ogilvy as the Most Effective Agency
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz