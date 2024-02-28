Industries

    Influencer marketing: The key to resilience in uncertain economic times

    By Albert Makoeng
    28 Feb 2024
    In the aftermath of the budget speech, businesses often tighten their purse strings, with marketing budgets frequently being the first to face cuts. However, some experts warn that hastily reducing marketing investment could lead to greater financial losses in the long term, despite short-term savings.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    The science of influencer marketing

    In the mix of marketing strategies vying for a slice of your revised budget, influencer marketing stands tall. It’s not just a matter of following trends; it’s about leaning into a measurable, data-driven approach that stands up to scrutiny just as firmly as any 'hard' marketing tactic. Gone are the days when influencer marketing was a gamble – today, it’s a science.

    Unlike traditional marketing avenues, which may require significant upfront investments with uncertain returns, influencer marketing offers a more agile and measurable approach. This is where a sophisticated software as a service (SaaS) platform becomes invaluable. It’s a far cry from the 'spray and pray' methods of old. Here, you have a dashboard that demystifies the journey from content to customer, spotlighting the paths leading to conversions and those needing rerouting.

    Weathering the pending storms

    The tug-of-war between survival instincts and the pursuit of growth is not new. The wisdom to discern between cost-cutting and value-creating investments is what sets resilient businesses apart. In this vein, insights from McKinsey & Company, are particularly salient. Articulating a compelling strategy for marketers facing budget constraints, McKinsey cites that by eliminating inefficient spending and reinvesting it in high-growth areas, resilient marketers will weather pending storms, while also creating opportunities to rebound stronger.

    Building brand loyalty through authentic community engagement
    Motherland OMNi  8 Feb 2024

    Recognising the fiscal shifts outlined by Minister Godongwana, where a net reduction in non-interest expenditure meets a cautious upward revenue revision, savvy businesses are already recalibrating their sails. It’s a clear nod from the 2024 Budget Speech that the winds of financial prudence are blowing, and with them, the need for shrewder marketing strategies that don’t just cut costs, but smartly invest them.

    The importance of influencer marketing

    Amidst this landscape, influencer marketing emerges not as a luxury but as a linchpin for businesses aiming to navigate through economic ambiguity. With its ability to create authentic connections and drive consumer actions, influencer marketing stands as a testament to the power of prudent yet proactive spending.

    Humans naturally seek connections and value trust, especially in their purchasing decisions. Influencers, by sharing their genuine experiences and recommendations, tap into this psychological need, fostering a trust that traditional ads can't replicate. This trust is the foundation of influencer marketing’s effectiveness, making it a powerful tool for brands to connect on a more personal level with their audience.

    Navigating the future: Trends in South African influencer marketing for 2024
    Humanz  1 Feb 2024

    The versatility of influencer marketing allows it to transcend industry boundaries. Whether it’s fashion, tech, or finance, influencers can tailor their content to reflect the unique values and selling points of any product, making it relevant and appealing to their followers. This is gold in any marketer’s books.

    This adaptability makes influencer marketing effective across all industries and maximises the impact of marketing budgets by targeting and engaging the right audience.

    Here's the deal on why a tight budget doesn't mean you're out of the game, especially when you've got influencer marketing on your side:

    • Targeted reach: Influencers are like the sharpshooters of the marketing world. They’ve got the niche audience you’re after, which means less wastage on eyeballs that aren’t going to buy.
    • Authentic engagement: Billboards don’t talk back, but influencers do. They create conversations around your brand, drumming up genuine interest that feels more like a recommendation from a friend than an ad.
    • Agile campaigns: Influencer marketing campaigns can turn on a dime. Market shifts? Consumer behaviour changes? No stress. Influencers can pivot faster than a start-up in a Silicon Valley accelerator.
    • Trackable ROI: With the tech that platforms like Webfluential offer, you’ll know exactly where your money’s going. It’s like having a GPS for your investment, tracking the journey from post to purchase.
    • Content that keeps on giving: The content that influencers create doesn’t have a shelf life. It’s evergreen, it gets shared, and it lives on long after the campaign’s done and dusted, giving you more bang for your buck.

    This is a clarion call for businesses to not just survive, but to thrive – by making intelligent choices that will set them apart in the marketplace.

    About Albert Makoeng

    Albert Makoeng is head of sales at the influencer marketing platform Webfluential.

    IAB SA's new white paper: A roadmap for influencer marketing
    Navigating the future: Trends in South African influencer marketing for 2024
