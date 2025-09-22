AI can't build trust: Why human voices matter more than ever

Trust isn’t manufactured. It’s carefully nurtured and profoundly experienced. In a world moving faster than an auto-generated prompt, it’s easy to forget that genuine human connection remains the foundation of marketing.

Murray Legg believes that machines can not build trust on their own. Source: Supplied.

Balance

Today’s businesses need to find the balance between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Human Intelligence (HI). AI can write, design, predict, and analyse faster than any human. It’s a partner, a competitor, and, in some cases, a substitute for human ingenuity (and even relationships). But there’s one thing AI cannot do: it cannot create trust.

That paradox defines marketing in 2025. On one side, AI offers unprecedented scale, efficiency, and seemingly infinite capacity. On the other hand, human intelligence (HI: our ability to connect, advocate, and influence) is what gives all that digital output meaning. To survive in an AI-saturated world, brands must learn to leverage and balance both. Since everyone wants to churn out more content, automate more campaigns, and somehow deliver viral returns, we run the risk of getting caught in the flash floods of AI-generated blogs, social posts, or ad copy – yet if no human beings are actually talking about your brand, engaging with it, and vouching for it, all that velocity amounts to noise.

In fact, AI itself has raised the stakes. As of this year, AI indexes social media alongside traditional websites. If you ask ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude: “Which brand is best in [your category]?”, the engines look for proof that your brand is alive and legit. They do so by indexing social media posts that include the sentiment of the experience your brand delivers. Are people talking about you right now? Do those conversations match the claims on your website? Miss those signals, and the algorithm is likely to recommend someone else.

We’ve tested this ourselves. By activating just 50 real people to leave honest reviews about theSalt across TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, we went from invisible in AI results to the top spot. A similar approach for the VW Golf GTI release generated over 321,000 engagements, and yes, the LLMs noticed. The lesson is clear: AI uses humans in their loop to validate for the truth.

Now, you might be wondering: can’t AI fake social proof? Yes, AI can and will generate reviews, testimonials, and influencer content almost indistinguishable from the real thing. But platforms and regulators are cracking down and consumers are becoming more skeptical, and as authenticity becomes scarce, the premium on genuine voices only grows.

So how do brands find the balance?

AI gives you the efficiency of better targeting, faster production, and smarter predictions; HI gives you credibility through advocacy and relationships. South African brands that master this balance will stand out amid a sea of sameness.

The point is not to choose between machine and human, but to orchestrate both. Yes, invest in your tech stack and explore the incredible tools AI make possible. But the priority isn’t to outproduce competitors with more AI-generated content, it’s to activate the networks already around you: loyal customers, creators, and communities whose voices carry credibility. Encourage people to talk about you, share their stories, and vouch for your brand.

South African brands can still compete, grow, and succeed, but only if they embrace both secret weapons: AI for scale, and HI for trust. Bots can generate content. People generate credibility. Together, that’s your edge in an AI world.