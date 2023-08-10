Industries

    Effie South Africa extends 2024 deadline

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    5 Jun 2024
    5 Jun 2024
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie Awards South Africa have extended the deadline to enter this year’s programme and are calling on South African agencies, clients, media partners and start-ups to submit their Effie Awards entries before the final extended deadline on Thursday, 13 June.
    Effie South Africa extends 2024 deadline

    “We understand how demanding agency life can be, and that's why we're extending the deadline for the Effie Awards South Africa. This extension gives you more time to showcase your most effective work. We encourage all agencies to seize this opportunity to gain the recognition you deserve for your outstanding marketing effectiveness.

    Securing an Effie Award is a prestigious honour, celebrated worldwide for excellence in achieving business and marketing goals. Ensure you get the recognition you deserve by submitting your entries before the deadline and earn your place among the best in the industry,” says Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director.

    Entries must be submitted exclusively via the Effie Awards SA website timeously. Acceptance of entries via the portal will close promptly at midnight on the day.

    Full details on how to enter, including details on the categories and entry requirements are available via the Effie Awards SA entry portal here.

    The Effie South Africa Jury will consider entries during the first round of judging on Tuesday, 9 July, with the second and final round scheduled for Thursday, 1 August. The Grand Effie judging session, where a select panel of judges will deliberate on whether to award a Grand Effie, will take place a week prior to the Effie Gala event.

    The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and sponsored by Investec, Nedbank, PepsiCo and SAB.

    For more information on the 2024 Effie Awards, visit www.effieawards.co.za.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.

