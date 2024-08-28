More #WomensMonth
Biggest news publications in South Africa
This is according to the latest audience data from the IAB South Africa.
The IAB South Africa is an independent association representing South Africa’s digital industry and large online publications.
The organisation represents over 200 members, including digital publishers and media agencies.
As part of its mandate, the IAB SA provides audited readership statistics for South Africa’s largest online publications.
Biggest publications in South Africa
The IAB South Africa’s July 2024 statistics showed that general news publication News24 had the highest readership numbers in the country – with 712,000 daily readers and 171 million monthly page views.
BusinessTech, South Africa’s largest business publication, ranked second – with 392,000 daily readers and 28 million monthly page views.
IOL, South Africa’s second-largest general news publication, was third – with 390,000 daily readers and 25 million page views.
Daily Maverick, known as a top source of South African political news, opinion and investigations, ranked fourth – with 365,000 daily readers and 13 million page views.
MyBroadband, South Africa’s largest technology publication, was fifth – with 278,000 daily readers and 16 million page views.
