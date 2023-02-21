Newzroom Afrika launches Nguni-language news

Newzroom Afrika has been at the forefront of everything from breaking news and in-depth analysis to expert panel discussions, business and sport - since launching in 2019. Their commitment to increase the diversity of voices and perspectives in Africa's news media space will soon usher the arrival of Nguni language news: Izindaba Zethu|Indaba Zethu.

This new addition simultaneously sees the growth of Newzroom Afrika into a new language space and allows a provision of news that is reliable and relevant, accurate and fair, in languages understood by more than 50% of people in our country.

Izindaba Zethu|Indaba Zethu will premiere on Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163) Monday-Sunday at 7pm from 27 February 2023. Media plays an important role in building an informed society. Citizens need credible information that can skilfully moderate debate and provoke meaningful conversations in their own languages - leading transformation in Africa.

The daily news will be anchored by experienced journalists and broadcasters familiar to viewers in isiZulu and isiXhosa.

Izindaba Zethu|Indaba Zethu will gives viewers access to a greater diversity of views to promote a thorough understanding of the daily events that affect South Africa’s diverse population.

