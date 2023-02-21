Newzroom Afrika launches Nguni-language news

This new addition simultaneously sees the growth of Newzroom Afrika into a new language space and allows a provision of news that is reliable and relevant, accurate and fair, in languages understood by more than 50% of people in our country.
Izindaba Zethu|Indaba Zethu will premiere on Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163) Monday-Sunday at 7pm from 27 February 2023. Media plays an important role in building an informed society. Citizens need credible information that can skilfully moderate debate and provoke meaningful conversations in their own languages - leading transformation in Africa.
The daily news will be anchored by experienced journalists and broadcasters familiar to viewers in isiZulu and isiXhosa.
Izindaba Zethu|Indaba Zethu will gives viewers access to a greater diversity of views to promote a thorough understanding of the daily events that affect South Africa’s diverse population.
