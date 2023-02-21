Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

VERVEOrnicoFox Networks GroupBabyYumYum.co.zaDStv Media Salesicandi CQAlgoa FMClockworkHoorah DigitalOnPoint PRDomains.co.zaSilversoft3RCBMi ResearchAdvertising Media ForumEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Publishing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Business Insider SA announces closure, agreement ends with News24

21 Feb 2023
Business Insider South Africa has announced that they will be closing down by the end of the month.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Business Insider SA launched in February 2018 as a partnership between what was then known as Business Insider, a German-owned American-headquartered outlet that pioneered a new way of online publishing, and News24, part of the Media24 group,” said the publication.

According to the publication their licensing agreement comes to an end with News24 on 28 February.

“Now Insider has decided not to renew the licensing agreement that created this publication, which comes to the end of its five-year term this month,” said the publication.

Adrian Ephraim. Source: LinkedIn
Nigerian tech publication hires South African journalist as editor-in-chief

8 Feb 2023

News24 editor-in-chief Adrian Basson added: "BI, as we called it, came from nowhere and quickly turned the business media market on its head. With an approach that is much more consumer-focused, BI soon became the largest business website in South Africa. In its five years of existence, BI was always in the top three ranking of business websites, alongside its sister publication News24 Business."

Basson said News24 will soon be announcing a business section that focuses on technology and trends.

Business Insider SA will now be redirected to Insider.com.

NextOptions
Read more: business, closure, News24, publication

Related

Adrian Ephraim. Source: LinkedIn
Nigerian tech publication hires South African journalist as editor-in-chief8 Feb 2023
Source: © Rodolfo Cclix
DMRE's response to Eskom diesel licence claims30 Dec 2022
Source: Supplied.
M&C Saatchi Abel launches free publication for youth30 Nov 2022
Nzinga Qunta. Source: Supplied.
Nzinga Qunta: 'I want to bring relatability to business news'3 Nov 2022
The 2022 Western Cape VJOY winners. Source: Supplied.
All the Western Cape VJOY Award winners!26 Oct 2022
Source: Supplied.
World News Day to be commemorated across the world26 Sep 2022
Source © LinkedIn The Media24 building in Cape Town
Fin24 rebrands to News24 Business22 Sep 2022
Source:
TikTok launches first South African marketing event16 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz