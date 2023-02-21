Business Insider SA announces closure, agreement ends with News24

Business Insider South Africa has announced that they will be closing down by the end of the month.

“Business Insider SA launched in February 2018 as a partnership between what was then known as Business Insider, a German-owned American-headquartered outlet that pioneered a new way of online publishing, and News24, part of the Media24 group,” said the publication.

According to the publication their licensing agreement comes to an end with News24 on 28 February.

“Now Insider has decided not to renew the licensing agreement that created this publication, which comes to the end of its five-year term this month,” said the publication.

News24 editor-in-chief Adrian Basson added: "BI, as we called it, came from nowhere and quickly turned the business media market on its head. With an approach that is much more consumer-focused, BI soon became the largest business website in South Africa. In its five years of existence, BI was always in the top three ranking of business websites, alongside its sister publication News24 Business."

Basson said News24 will soon be announcing a business section that focuses on technology and trends.

Business Insider SA will now be redirected to Insider.com.