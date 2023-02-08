Nigerian tech publication hires South African journalist as editor-in-chief

TechCabal, the flagship publication of Big Cabal Media (BCM), a Nigerian digital media company has appointed South African journalist and editor Adrian Ephraim as their editor-in-chief.

Adrian Ephraim. Source: LinkedIn

Expansion plans

As part of its Pan African expansion plans for 2023, TechCabal has also appointed Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega as newsroom editor.

Ephraim has worked in some of the leading media publications in South Africa across print, radio and digital. He will lead TechCabal’s strategic growth and expansion plans.

Olowogboyega returns to TechCabal’s newsroom, where he was once a staff reporter before working in communications for several African startups and creating his newsletter, Notadeepdive.

“Today, the story of Africa is the story of tech start-ups and how Africans solve their own problems with strategic partnerships and innovative solutions-driven thinking. This is the Africa we aspire to, and TechCabal is here to document this change and take a leading role in the conversations,” Ephraim said.

“The year 2023 is an exciting one for TechCabal. We plan to take our highly regarded brand of quality journalism and content to every corner of this vibrant continent. Our expansion plans include a strong focus on North, southern and Francophone Africa, as well as a deeper commitment to video content and breaking news in the tech space.”

African technology

Ephraim and Olowogboyega will lead one of the largest newsrooms focused exclusively on African technology. Under the leadership of CEO Tomiwa Aladekomo, BCM has been reporting on tech in Africa for over 10 years.

“TechCabal looks beyond the funding announcements and exciting but still comparatively small startups to documenting the substantive business and impact of technology on the continent. Our curiosity must lead us to find all the ways, large and small, that technology is changing Africa,” Aladekomo explained.

“The impact of technology isn’t limited to founders, VCs and tech bros on Twitter. It encompasses everyone from hopeful youth looking to tech to create opportunities in high-unemployment markets to business people looking to bring their organisations into the 21st century, government officials looking for growth in their economies and everyone else curious about where technology is taking us all.”

TechCabal will spend a significant portion of 2023 on its expansion strategy and its goal of hosting and facilitating meaningful technology conversations and events across the continent.