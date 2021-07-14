The power of 8: DStv Media Sales represents all of the Discovery Network portfolio from 1 September 2021

the big five

DStv Media Sales has bolstered its Discovery Network commercial portfolio and will now be representing all Discovery channels as the media house of choice.The new agreement means that DStv Media Sales (DMS) has grown this portfolio from three channels to all eight of Discovery’s channels and that DMS will handle all ad sales bookings across this network of channels.“We are excited about the opportunity this presents for our business. The addition of more channels offers us bigger audiences and the ability to aggregate more commercial opportunities for the market, this in line with our strategy of simplifying the media buy for the market,” says Fahmeeda Cassim Surtee, CEO of DStv Media Sales.says Piwe Motshegoa, head of sales general entertainment at DStv Media Sales.The only factual entertainment brand in the Interbrand Top 100 Global Brands index, driving global conversation with the likes of Racing Extinction, Skywire Live, Planet Earth 1, Blue Planet 1 and more. Home of Shark Week – the world’s longest-running TV stunt – as well as hit franchises like Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, Mythbusters and Bear Grylls.TLC is OMG with heart. Inspirational and uplifting programming that reflects the multi-faceted lives of today’s woman. Entertaining, sometimes shocking but always warm, with eye opening stories, must-tell moments and surprises that get people talking.Don’t just watch,. World-class crime-related documentaries take viewers to the edge of human experience and describe the worst of human behaviour in order to shed light on the absolute best of humanity.The channel that brings the whole family together, showcasing the best in fun, edutainment programming that is always engaging, always enriching and always entertaining. Discovery Family will spark curiosity and inspire conversation both in front of, and away from the TV.An entertainment channel showcasing factual content from weddings to crime and medical shows to lifestyle inspiration, Real Time features real stories about real people, real feelings and real life, it’s a channel with a little crazy and a whole lotta love.DStv Media Sales is the sales arm of MultiChoice, the leading Video Entertainment company across South Africa and Sub-Saharan-Africa. DStv Media Sales also provides dynamic media solutions and handles commercial airtime, on-air sponsorships, content integration and online sales across a variety of 130+ channel brands on linear TV, VOD, social media and digital platforms.