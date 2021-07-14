TV Company news South Africa

    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. By Emily Stander
  • Violence and looting threatens SA's food security
    The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning that the ongoing destruction of property and looting of retail stores threatens supply chain continuity, and therefore food security, in South Africa.
  • Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. Issued by IAB South Africa
The power of 8: DStv Media Sales represents all of the Discovery Network portfolio from 1 September 2021

14 Jul 2021
Issued by: DStv Media Sales
  • 30 years of game-changing, real-life entertainment
  • Eight award-winning/world-leading channels 
  • Offering you and your brand bespoke sponsorship and advertising opportunities like never before

DStv Media Sales has bolstered its Discovery Network commercial portfolio and will now be representing all Discovery channels as the media house of choice.

The new agreement means that DStv Media Sales (DMS) has grown this portfolio from three channels to all eight of Discovery’s channels and that DMS will handle all ad sales bookings across this network of channels. 

“We are excited about the opportunity this presents for our business. The addition of more channels offers us bigger audiences and the ability to aggregate more commercial opportunities for the market, this in line with our strategy of simplifying the media buy for the market,” says Fahmeeda Cassim Surtee, CEO of DStv Media Sales.

DStv Media Sales to partner with international media group, WarnerMedia, as representative for its key TV channels in SA

DStv Media Sales will, from 1 July, embark on a new commercial partnership with one of the world's leading providers and distributors of high-quality content, WarnerMedia...

Issued by DStv Media Sales 3 Jul 2020


“We are looking forward to creating tactical opportunities for clients wanting to be a part of all the great content across the Discovery portfolio of channels,” says Piwe Motshegoa, head of sales general entertainment at DStv Media Sales.

You already know all about HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel. So, let’s take a look at the big five that have joined the DMS list:

Discovery (DStv channel 121)
The only factual entertainment brand in the Interbrand Top 100 Global Brands index, driving global conversation with the likes of Racing Extinction, Skywire Live, Planet Earth 1, Blue Planet 1 and more. Home of Shark Week – the world’s longest-running TV stunt – as well as hit franchises like Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, Mythbusters and Bear Grylls.

TLC (DStv channel 172)
TLC is OMG with heart. Inspirational and uplifting programming that reflects the multi-faceted lives of today’s woman. Entertaining, sometimes shocking but always warm, with eye opening stories, must-tell moments and surprises that get people talking. 

ID (DStv channel 171)
Don’t just watch, witness. World-class crime-related documentaries take viewers to the edge of human experience and describe the worst of human behaviour in order to shed light on the absolute best of humanity. 

Discovery Family (DStv channel 136)
The channel that brings the whole family together, showcasing the best in fun, edutainment programming that is always engaging, always enriching and always entertaining. Discovery Family will spark curiosity and inspire conversation both in front of, and away from the TV.

Real Time (DStv channel 155) – brand new
An entertainment channel showcasing factual content from weddings to crime and medical shows to lifestyle inspiration, Real Time features real stories about real people, real feelings and real life, it’s a channel with a little crazy and a whole lotta love.

Contact your DStv Media Sales representative to find out how you can power up your adspend.


DStv Media Sales is the sales arm of MultiChoice, the leading Video Entertainment company across South Africa and Sub-Saharan-Africa. DStv Media Sales also provides dynamic media solutions and handles commercial airtime, on-air sponsorships, content integration and online sales across a variety of 130+ channel brands on linear TV, VOD, social media and digital platforms.
Read more: TLC, Discovery, Discovery Network, Food Network, DStv Media Sales, Travel Channel, ID, Real Time, HGTV

