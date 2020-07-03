DStv Media Sales to partner with international media group, WarnerMedia, as representative for its key TV channels in SA

DStv Media Sales will, from 1 July, embark on a new commercial partnership with one of the world's leading providers and distributors of high-quality content, WarnerMedia. This significant partnership will offer DStv Media Sales clients access to dynamic advertising solutions on WarnerMedia's key TV channels in South Africa: Its Kids multiplex, Cartoon Network and Boomerang, as well as its general entertainment channel, TNT.