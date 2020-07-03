DStv Media Sales to partner with international media group, WarnerMedia, as representative for its key TV channels in SA

DStv Media Sales will, from 1 July, embark on a new commercial partnership with one of the world's leading providers and distributors of high-quality content, WarnerMedia. This significant partnership will offer DStv Media Sales clients access to dynamic advertising solutions on WarnerMedia's key TV channels in South Africa: Its Kids multiplex, Cartoon Network and Boomerang, as well as its general entertainment channel, TNT.
WarnerMedia is a global advertising and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands like HBO, Warner Bros., CNN, and DC Entertainment. It is also home to well-known brands such as Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Adult Swim and TNT, which already have a strong bearing amongst South African viewers.
“A key driver is definitely WarnerMedia’s outstanding reputation for creating premium content and delivering exceptional experiences to our African viewers. The performance of our multiplex, and the variety of our audience profiles, will give advertisers valuable media exposure combining reach, diverse content opportunities, and strong brand association, enabling valuable advertising ROI,” says Guillaume Coffin, VP and Head of Commercial and Business Development at WarnerMedia France, Africa and Israel.
The number one kids pay-TV multiplex in South Africa since 2014, Cartoon Network and Boomerang are considered as favourites amongst kids and grown-ups alike.
Cartoon Network, available from the DStv Access package and up-wards, offers favorite shows such as Teen Titans Go!, Dragon Ball Super, Power Rangers, and DC Super Hero Girls. Cartoon Network targets primarily kids aged 7-12 years old. The channel also enjoys a broader appeal, is widely watched by young adults, and is the number one channel for adult viewers among kids’ channels*, reaching more than 15 million viewers per month**. A leader from a rating perspective, Cartoon Network also has a strong local affinity with viewers, awarded ‘coolest kids’ channel’ and ‘coolest entertainment channel’ in South Africa***.
Home to all-time favourite cartoon characters, Boomerang gives kids aged 4-7 years old more to laugh about in a safe space. The channel gathers beloved shows such as TheTom and Jerry Show, Masha and the Bear and Mr. Bean, reaching more than 11 million individuals per month, making it the destination for a family co-viewing experience***. It is accessible on the DStv Family package and above.
Tailormade for African fans, TNT offers the best of contemporary and Hollywood blockbusters, with programming built on an action-driven, pulse-raising slate, mixed with family favourites and hilarious comedy. The channel is available on EasyView package up-wards through DStv. It ranks second in the movie channel landscape reaching 11.5 million South African households every month****. It offers programming with channel premieres of films such as Pearl Harbor, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and The Batman Trilogy, as well as the recently unveiled exclusive TNT Original Movies, presenting a wide range of mainstream entertainment genres, featuring renowned international casts.
“We are extremely excited to welcome our two favourite kids’ channels and the Hollywood blockbuster channel to our platform,” says Piwe Motshegoa, Head of Sales: General Entertainment. We look forward to a great partnership that will expand our value proposition in the market and offer great value to advertisers. With the addition of these channels to our portfolio, our advertisers have an opportunity to enhance their campaigns and tap into new audiences”.
DStv Media Sales representation of the WarnerMedia brands will be phased in starting with the kids multiplex, Cartoon Network and Boomerang on 01 July 2020, and TNT from the end of July. Please contact DStv Media Sales for any sales queries: Lerato Sekgonyane, or at 082 903 4963.
* Ipsos 2019 Adult Engagement on Cartoon Network
** Source: DStv-i Measurement, Monthly Reach, Kids 4-14 & Ind 15+, YTD 2020 (Jan-May 2020), All Day
***Source: Sunday Times Gen Next 2019
**** ABG Nielsen, South Africa TAMs Data, DSTV HH, Ind 4+ & Ind 15+, Monthly Reach, All day, YTD 2020 (Jan-May 2020)
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.