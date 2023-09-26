Industries

Tarryn Lamb joins Kfm 94.5's The Flash Drive

26 Sep 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Kfm 94.5 is excited to announce that Tarryn Lamb will be joining The Flash Drive team from Monday, 2 October. The musician and Safta Award-winning actress will be joining Carl Wastie on the popular drive-time show.
Tarryn Lamb joins Kfm 94.5's The Flash Drive

Over the past few months, Carl Wastie has had over 50 shows with stand-ins, including the likes of the CT mayor, Bryan Habana, Cindy Nell Roberts, and Siv Ngesi. Now, Tarryn Lamb will be joining the team, bringing her unique talents and energy to the show.

Tarryn is a born and bred Capetonian, with a deep love for the city and the Western Cape. She has had a successful solo career and has previously fronted bands such as Blackbyrd and La Vuvuzela. Tarryn has also featured on popular TV shows such as Suidooster and Binnelanders, and is currently a mentor on 'Die Kontrak'.

“I’m so excited to be joining the amazing Carl Wastie on The Flash Drive on your drive home! Kfm 94.5, a massive thank you for the warm welcome, the amazing support and love that I have received from the team. Here’s to us making more magic on the airwaves,” said Tarryn.

Hennie Myburgh, Kfm 94.5 station manager, expressed his excitement about Tarryn joining the team: "We are so thrilled to have a talent such as Tarryn join the Kfm 94.5 stable. As Kfm 94.5 entrenches itself as the number one choice across the Western Cape, we are always looking at bringing new and exciting changes to the station to surprise and delight all our listeners and commercial partners. Tarryn brings a fresh approach to the team, and joining the Kfm 94.5 team strengthens our position in serving our listeners and continuing to innovate and entertain."

Carl Wastie, who has known Tarryn for years, is thrilled to have her on board: "Tarryn was one of my Flash Drive stand-ins as a celeb, but she fell in love with radio and here we are... I have known her for years and she is so authentic, so real, and so talented, perfect for The Flash Drive on Kfm 94.5. I am so excited to start a new journey with this amazing person, so stand by to 'Lamb it uit' with us every weekday from 3 to 7pm."

Kfm 94.5 is committed to bringing the best in entertainment and music to its listeners, and Tarryn Lamb's addition to The Flash Drive team is just one example of this commitment. Tune in to Kfm 94.5 from Monday, 2 October, to catch Carl and Tarryn on The Flash Drive.

