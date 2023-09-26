Ally Young, CMO at SKinny NZ declared winner of The One Show 2023 CMO Pencil

Ally Young, CMO at mobile company Skinny NZ has been declared as winner of The One Show 2023 CMO Pencil, honouring the marketer behind the world's single most impactful idea on a brand's business from the past year.

Ally Young was declared winner of the award. Source: Supplied.

Young received the prestigious award for Phone It In, created for Skinny by Colenso BBDO Auckland, PHD Media Auckland, Platform29 Auckland, and Drum Agency Auckland. The work also received a Gold Pencil for Direct Marketing and two Bronze Pencils, one each in Out-of-Home and Radio & Audio, in this year’s 50th anniversary One Show.

Invaluable creativity

“I’m incredibly honoured to be awarded this prestigious Pencil. It represents the healthy tension between risk and invaluable creativity which inevitably equates to brand strength if you get it right,” said Young. Phone It In brilliantly encompasses both while promoting our brand purpose of ‘We’ll do anything to keep prices low and customers happy’.

"I’m so proud to be part of a team that’s delivering world-class and effective work, and congratulations to all my fellow Kiwis who are also getting recognised globally for their mahi (work). I could not have received this accolade without my incredible leaders Matt Bain and Sarah Williams, and of course without the hearts and brains of my tireless agencies Colenso BBDO, PHD, Platform29, and Drum.”

A cross section of 31 high-scoring entries were initially considered for this year’s CMO Pencil award, from which the jury narrowed the field to seven.

Finalists

Other finalists entries were Apple Public Displays of Encouragement by TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles and The Greatest by Apple London, Coinbase “Less Talk, More Bitcoin by Accenture Song, Mars “Skittles - Apologise the Rainbow by DDB Chicago, Muskrat Magazine Missing Matoaka by BBDO Canada Toronto, and Supercell/Clash of Clans Clash from the Past by Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

Top global marketers on this year’s One Show CMO Pencil jury were Zena Arnold, CMO, Sephora; Vikrant Batra, CMO, HP; Kate Jhaveri, Global Head of Marketing, TikTok; Todd Kaplan, CMO, Pepsi; Jeff Klein, CMO, Popeyes; Fernando Machado, CMO, NotCo; Kory Marchisotto, CMO, e.l.f.; Sejal Shah Miller, CMO, Converse; Leslie Sims, CMO, CCO, Impossible Foods; and Alicia Tillman, CMO, Delta Air Lines.

In accordance with The One Show judging rules, jury members abstain from voting on work done by or for their own company.

“All of these top One Show 2023 winners under consideration featured an extraordinary level of creativity,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “The jury strongly felt Phone It In was a great campaign that ticked all the boxes of the judging criteria. We congratulate Ally Young, Skinny, and the agency teams for this prestigious win”.