Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Gagasi FMDash Digital StudioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHustle MediaHuman8IMC ConferenceBroad MediaMeltwaterMscsportsEast Coast RadioAdFocus AwardseatbigfishDelta Victor BravoMultiChoiceOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

The One Club of Creativity Special Section

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

The One Club for Creativity

The One Club reveals winners and finalists for Colorful programme

10 Jul 2023
The One Club for Creativity last. week announced the winners and finalists for Colorful 2023, a special grant programme related to the global Young Guns 21 competition to help up-and-coming Bipoc creatives around the world gain ground in their careers.
Mischelle Moy, a digital artist and photographer won first plce. Source: Supplied.
Mischelle Moy, a digital artist and photographer won first plce. Source: Supplied.

Colorful winners are awarded cash prizes to be used towards a professional dream project of their choosing, and free entry to the YG21 competition.

Winners

This year’s first-place winner is Mischelle Moy, a digital artist and photographer based in Brooklyn, who will receive a $3,000 grant.

Second place went to Troy Charbonnet, a filmmaker in Irvine, California, who picked up a $2,000 grant.

There are two third-place winners, each receiving a $1,000 grant: Improper Design + Animation (the 2D animation director team of Mehr Chatterjee and Aditya Dutta) in New Delhi, and Katty Huertas, a Washington DC-based illustrator.

Source: One Club SA has a long history of Creative Boot Camp that stretches back to 2015. Here are the 2017 Johannesburg boot camp cohort
SA One Club Creative Boot Camps kick off on Monday with who's who of the industry

By 7 Jul 2023

In addition, the following Colorful 2023 finalists qualify for free entry in YG21:

  • Jappy Agoncillo, artist, Long Island City (New York)
  • Diego Aguilar Villalobos, graphic designer, art director, Draav, Montréal
  • Advik Beni, filmmaker, Valley Village (California)
  • Esston Benjamin, photographer, EssTheory Inc., Brooklyn
  • Denzel Boyd, artist, designer, Zeus Jones, Los Angeles
  • Black Childish, illustrator, Amsterdam
  • Lo Harrris, multidisciplinary artist, Lo Harris Universe, Brooklyn
  • Seine Kongruangkit, art director, artist, AKQA Bloom, Miami
  • Hayley Lim, art director, designer, Montréal
  • Aarman Roy, graphic designer, visual artist, Sunday Afternoon, New York
  • Levi Walton, photographer, videographer, director, Brooklyn
  • Yifan Wu, illustrator, Madison (Alabama)
  • Rozi Zhu, designer, Long Island City (New York)

The Colorful grant programme, which has no application fee, is open globally to Bipoc creatives who qualify for the club’s  Young Guns competition: age 30 years and under with at least two years of professional creative experience, and never having won Young Guns in the past. Submissions were reviewed by the 2023 Colorful jury, many of whom are past Young Guns winners.

Funding

Funding for Colorful is provided by Russell’s Reserve Bourbon, female and minority-owned creative studio and artist rep agency Sunday Afternoon, as well as personal contributions from Menno Kluin, CCO at Ogilvy New York, and Rich Tu, an award-winning multidisciplinary artist, designer, and ECD/partner at Sunday Afternoon, who conceived of the grant program two years ago.

Sunday Afternoon will also provide one Colorful applicant with 12 months of mentorship from the studio’s leadership team. Receiving that honour this year is Colorful second-place winner Troy Charbonnet, who will connect with the Sunday Afternoon team to help support their creative growth and goals.

"Congratulations to winners Mischelle, Troy, Mehr, Aditya, and Katty, as well as all the finalists,” said Rich Tu. “It’s mind-blowing to witness the caliber of submissions this year, everyone came to play. Colorful continues to be a barometer for the industry in terms of talent and representation from all spectrums. If you’re hiring, look out!"

Colorful branding was created by Sunday Afternoon, using the custom typeface — also called Colorful — designed by Tré Seals at Vocal Type Foundry in Washington DC, a YG17 winner. The result is an exuberant new look, reflecting the grant program’s ability to help Bipoc creatives “make waves” in the industry. The Colorful typeface is available for sale, with all proceeds going to the grant program.

The Young Guns 21 online entry system is open, with the regular deadline on 13 July 2023, and final deadline 27 July 2023.

NextOptions
Read more: creatives, The One Club for Creativity, BIPOC



Related

Source: Supplied.
The One Club announces global jury for Young Guns 217 Jul 2023
Image supplied. The 2023/2024 Loeries Youth Committee (LYC) has been inducted
New 2023/24 Loeries Youth Committee inducted30 Jun 2023
Source:
ADC Europe and The One Club announce merger19 Jun 2023
Source:
The One Club opens entries for Global Young Guns 21 competition26 May 2023
Image supplied. Grid Worldwide is the ADC 102nd Annual Awards Regional Agency of the Year for the Middle East and Africa with Muti in second place
Grid Worldwide top ranked regional agency in ADC 102nd Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings 202323 May 2023
Image supplied. Top winners in The One Show 2023 received a dazzling new One Show Pencil modelled after the original Pencil designed by industry legend George Lois
Apple crowned The Greatest at The One Show22 May 2023
https://www.oneclub.org/ The Young Ones, gold winner All pain sounds the same from the School of Visual Arts, New York Client: PETA Category: Brief: PETA / Out of Home
The One Club for Creativity's Creative Week 2023 kicks off with The Young Ones Student Awards17 May 2023
Image supplied. SA has 64 entries in The One Show 2023 shortlist
64 entries from SA on The One Club for Creativity shortlist11 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz