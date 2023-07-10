The One Club reveals winners and finalists for Colorful programme

The One Club for Creativity last. week announced the winners and finalists for Colorful 2023, a special grant programme related to the global Young Guns 21 competition to help up-and-coming Bipoc creatives around the world gain ground in their careers.

Mischelle Moy, a digital artist and photographer won first plce. Source: Supplied.

Colorful winners are awarded cash prizes to be used towards a professional dream project of their choosing, and free entry to the YG21 competition.

Winners

This year’s first-place winner is Mischelle Moy, a digital artist and photographer based in Brooklyn, who will receive a $3,000 grant.

Second place went to Troy Charbonnet, a filmmaker in Irvine, California, who picked up a $2,000 grant.

There are two third-place winners, each receiving a $1,000 grant: Improper Design + Animation (the 2D animation director team of Mehr Chatterjee and Aditya Dutta) in New Delhi, and Katty Huertas, a Washington DC-based illustrator.

In addition, the following Colorful 2023 finalists qualify for free entry in YG21:

Jappy Agoncillo, artist, Long Island City (New York)

Diego Aguilar Villalobos, graphic designer, art director, Draav, Montréal

Advik Beni, filmmaker, Valley Village (California)

Esston Benjamin, photographer, EssTheory Inc., Brooklyn

Denzel Boyd, artist, designer, Zeus Jones, Los Angeles

Black Childish, illustrator, Amsterdam

Lo Harrris, multidisciplinary artist, Lo Harris Universe, Brooklyn

Seine Kongruangkit, art director, artist, AKQA Bloom, Miami

Hayley Lim, art director, designer, Montréal

Aarman Roy, graphic designer, visual artist, Sunday Afternoon, New York

Levi Walton, photographer, videographer, director, Brooklyn

Yifan Wu, illustrator, Madison (Alabama)

Rozi Zhu, designer, Long Island City (New York)

The Colorful grant programme, which has no application fee, is open globally to Bipoc creatives who qualify for the club’s Young Guns competition: age 30 years and under with at least two years of professional creative experience, and never having won Young Guns in the past. Submissions were reviewed by the 2023 Colorful jury, many of whom are past Young Guns winners.

Funding

Funding for Colorful is provided by Russell’s Reserve Bourbon, female and minority-owned creative studio and artist rep agency Sunday Afternoon, as well as personal contributions from Menno Kluin, CCO at Ogilvy New York, and Rich Tu, an award-winning multidisciplinary artist, designer, and ECD/partner at Sunday Afternoon, who conceived of the grant program two years ago.

Sunday Afternoon will also provide one Colorful applicant with 12 months of mentorship from the studio’s leadership team. Receiving that honour this year is Colorful second-place winner Troy Charbonnet, who will connect with the Sunday Afternoon team to help support their creative growth and goals.

"Congratulations to winners Mischelle, Troy, Mehr, Aditya, and Katty, as well as all the finalists,” said Rich Tu. “It’s mind-blowing to witness the caliber of submissions this year, everyone came to play. Colorful continues to be a barometer for the industry in terms of talent and representation from all spectrums. If you’re hiring, look out!"

Colorful branding was created by Sunday Afternoon, using the custom typeface — also called Colorful — designed by Tré Seals at Vocal Type Foundry in Washington DC, a YG17 winner. The result is an exuberant new look, reflecting the grant program’s ability to help Bipoc creatives “make waves” in the industry. The Colorful typeface is available for sale, with all proceeds going to the grant program.

The Young Guns 21 online entry system is open, with the regular deadline on 13 July 2023, and final deadline 27 July 2023.