CapeTalk Small Business Awards winners announced

The winners of the CapeTalk Small Business Awards, in partnership with Lulalend, have been announced.

L-R: Africa Melane (CapeTalk), Julie Carter (runner-up: Ocean Jewels), Jonathan Cerqueira (winner: MagMaster), Ryan Smith (runner-up: SBS Waterproofing) and Tom Stuart (Lulalend).

The awards recognise and support South African small and medium enterprises that deliver excellent service and positively impact their communities. Deserving local businesses were nominated by the people they serve after which a panel of judges chose the winners from ten top finalists.

CapeTalk station manager Tessa van Staden says the station has always been committed to supporting small and local businesses as they are the lifeline of every community.

“For many years, the Small Business Awards has been celebrating businesses that go the extra mile for their customers. It’s a chance to reward determined and creative innovators and entrepreneurs whilst also strengthening the communities they serve. By supporting small businesses, startups and entrepreneurs, we are supporting economic growth and job creation,” says Van Staden.

This year, CapeTalk has partnered with Lulalend, a lending company providing fast and easy access to funding for SMEs. Lulalend’s chief marketing officer, Tom Stuart, says they came on board because they believe in the power of small business.

“This partnership is a natural fit for us. We believe small businesses are critical to economic and social development, and our goal is to empower every SME to succeed. We solve one of the most critical problems small business owners face, which is access to funding. We use technology to assess small business health faster and more accurately than traditional lenders, which means we can provide funding in 24 to 48 hours from the point of application. Small businesses are the most important influencer of economic growth in South Africa, and we are passionate about helping them thrive and prosper,” says Stuart.

The winners are:

MagMaster (Jonathan Cerqueira)

First prize winner MagMaster walks away with a R100,000 Cape Talk advertising package and R200,000 in cash from Lulalend.

If you’ve damaged your mags and need repairs or replacements, or you’re tired of looking at your old ones and are in the market for something new: MagMaster does refurbishments, welding and repairs, wheel straightening, diamond cutting, respraying ad polishing. It’s no small matter to choose the right wheels and mags for your car, but that’s where the experts come in. Visit the Magmaster stores in Diep River or Montague Gardens and enjoy the expert advice of their team of trained, knowledgeable professionals for alloy wheels that make you feel like a million bucks.

Ocean Jewels Seafood (Julie Carter)

Runner-up Ocean Jewels Seafood receives a CapeTalk advertising package valued at R50,000 and R50,000 in cash from Lulalend.

Ocean Jewels offers fresh and frozen seafood delivery and collection in Cape Town. Owner Julie Carter’s story begins with her father who grew up in Gansbaai. Her father’s passion for fishing grew out of his childhood when he used to fish and do odd jobs for the fishermen in the village to help support his family. His love for fishing and the ocean was passed down to Julie. Quality food became her main passion in life, and she decided to study at a hotel school. After she graduated, she worked in the catering industry for 12 years. But she always wanted to have her own business. With a van full of fish and no idea what she was in for, she started Ocean Jewels Seafood. She is passionate about sustainable fishing and says: “I can’t with a clear conscience sell fish when the fishing method is destructive to the environment.”

SBS Waterproofing (Ryan Smith)

Runner-up SBS Waterproofing is rewarded with a CapeTalk advertising package valued at R50,000 and R50,000 in cash from Lulalend.

SBS is a Cape Town-based leader in waterproofing systems with clients in various sectors including residential, commercial, and industrial. SBS Waterproofing specialises in waterproofing, roofing, specialised wall coatings, damp proofing, leak repair and joint sealing. Their collective knowledge and experience enable them to give clients specialised services to attend to all their needs, from simple residential redecoration to solving the most complex of waterproofing problems.

To see the Small Business Awards finalists, visit www.capetalk.co.za/sba.



