    Zkhiphani editor-in-chief Mandisa Ntsinde has died

    16 Nov 2022
    Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
    Zkhiphani editor-in-chief Mandisa Ntsinde has died after a long battle with cancer.
    Mandisa Ntsinde. Source: Instagram.
    Mandisa Ntsinde. Source: Instagram.

    The news was announced in a statement by her publication. “It is with great sadness and our deepest regret that we announce the untimely death of our beloved chief editor Mandisa Ntsinde,” said the statement.

    “Mandisa yielded her soul to its benevolent author on Monday 14 November at home peacefully after a long, yet heroic battle with cancer. Mandisa was a path-breaking journalist, who added a new dimension to culture and lifestyle journalism.”

    Ntsinde was also a copywriter at FreshAF and was named one of the top 200 young South Africans by Mail and Guardian in 2021. In January she was promoted to editor at Zkhipani after working as a content producer.

    “What I enjoy about the kind of work that I do is being able to discover and give a voice to up-and-coming artists,” she said to the publication.

    Ntsinde completed a BA in communications and a BA honours degree in Medical Sociology at North-West University.

    Social media tributes

    Karabo Ledwaba
    Karabo Ledwaba's articles

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
