Zkhiphani editor-in-chief Mandisa Ntsinde has died after a long battle with cancer.

Mandisa Ntsinde. Source: Instagram.

The news was announced in a statement by her publication. “It is with great sadness and our deepest regret that we announce the untimely death of our beloved chief editor Mandisa Ntsinde,” said the statement.

“Mandisa yielded her soul to its benevolent author on Monday 14 November at home peacefully after a long, yet heroic battle with cancer. Mandisa was a path-breaking journalist, who added a new dimension to culture and lifestyle journalism.”

Ntsinde was also a copywriter at FreshAF and was named one of the top 200 young South Africans by Mail and Guardian in 2021. In January she was promoted to editor at Zkhipani after working as a content producer.

“What I enjoy about the kind of work that I do is being able to discover and give a voice to up-and-coming artists,” she said to the publication.

Ntsinde completed a BA in communications and a BA honours degree in Medical Sociology at North-West University.

Social media tributes

You had so much going for you. Rest in perfect peace my little superstar. The perfect baby sister. You did this life thing with so much grace. I love you to the moon and back @mandisa_ntsinde �� https://t.co/am50Swgz7C — Sibusiso Ntsinde (@akSibu) November 15, 2022

What a shocker ����. May this young and talented lady’s soul rest in peace. https://t.co/trrjok50QN — Tiisetso Maloma (@TiisetsoMaloma) November 15, 2022