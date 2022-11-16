Industries

    2022 Care Awards winners announced

    16 Nov 2022
    The winners of the 2022 Care Awards have been announced. The awards aim to recognise the advertising industry's specific contribution to society by selecting campaigns that are socially powerful and relevant.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    A total of seven campaigns from seven different countries have been awarded by the 2022 Jury of the Care Awards which highlights excellence in promoting care for people and the environment.

    New this year, a Special Youth Awards elected by students from IHECS awarded an eighth campaign.

    In this final round the Care Awards Jury of experts awards campaigns as a whole, there are no media type or themed categories taken into account, nor ranking scale, apart from the Grand Prix. At this stage of the competition, it’s all about which campaigns deserve a Care Award.

    The winners are:

    • “I don’t remember”, HOY Havas Buenos Aires, A.L.M.A. Alzheimer’s Disease Association, Argentina
    • “Reverse Selfie”, Ogilvy London, Unilever, UK
    • “Signal For Help”, Juniper Park\TBWA, Canadian Women’s Foundation / Women’s Funding Network, Canada
    • “Catch of the Day 2050”, Ogilvy Social.Lab Amsterdam, Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, Netherlands
    • “Hide-and-seek”, Hjaltelin, Stahl & Co., Save The Children Norway, Denmark
    • “Unbox Me”, FCB India + FCB Chicago, UNAIDS, India
    • “Don’t Choose Extinction”, Activista Los Angeles, UNEP (United Nations Development Programme), USA
    • "ReStory" by Happiness / An FCB alliance for Canon, Belgium - Special Youth Award

    "As jury president of the Care Awards, every year I am always surprised to see so many new, creative and inspiring ways to express issues and promote important causes. A good campaign, like many of the submissions this year, is a campaign whose message sticks, where you find yourself thinking about the issue and wanting to do something to help. Politicians, companies, consumers and citizens- young and old- we all have a role to play. This is the message of the Care Awards," Says Dita Charanzová, vice-president of the European Parliament

    “The competition was tough this year and open passionate discussions between the jury members, each bringing their own expertise. Coming from a variety of backgrounds it was difficult to seduce them all. The 31 campaigns shortlisted were carefully examined, and only 8 made the cut, a majority of which are from the ‘noncommercial sector’. A difference quite interesting to highlight while most of the awards in the industry are seeing their ‘good’ or ‘sustainable’ categories overtaken by companies” explains Isa Kurata, Act Responsible cofounder.

    For more information and full results, go here.

