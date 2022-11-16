Industries

    Here is the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class for 2023!

    16 Nov 2022
    Fifteen South African creators have been chosen to be part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices creators and artist cohorts. The YouTube initiative which is in its third year is a follow-up to a global, multi-year commitment made in 2020 to uplift and grow Black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers on the platform.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    African creativity

    Forty creators from Sub-Saharan Africa will be part of the 135 #YouTubeBlack Voices Creators selected globally who are enrolled into the cohort. Among the 23 #YouTubeBlack Voices Artists selected for the programme are African fast-rising musical artists, Gyakie from Ghana, Kamo Mphela from South Africa, Asake from Nigeria, and BNXN from Nigeria. The cohort will also include Hip Hop producer MashBeatz from South Africa and Nairobi-based producer Ukweli, who will be joining 17 #YouTubeBlack Voices songwriters and producers globally.

    As support from YouTube, grantees will receive $20,000 and $50,000 as seed funding, dedicated partner support for six months and have the opportunity to participate in programmes including bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes spread out across the year.

    Imraan Christian. Source: Supplied.
    The ingenuity behind Young Guns 20 creative Imraan Christian

    By 10 Nov 2022

    “We are excited about the creators, musical artists and producers from Africa joining others from across the world in the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. The initiative is dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to succeed on our platform,” says Alex Okosi, MD, emerging markets, YouTube EMEA.

    The artists, songwriters, and producers joining the #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2023 will be required to set goals, develop content strategy, and engage with their fans on YouTube, with the assistance of a YouTube partner manager. There will be networking opportunities with other artists, songwriters, and producers included in the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, and a chance to maximise the impact of their channels as they provide catalogue-development opportunities.

    African investment

    “We are seriously interested in the growth of the creative community in Africa. For the creators, artists, songwriters and producers that will be joining this third cohort, we will go beyond the initial training to measure our success with them over a long-term period, thereby ensuring that they achieve sustained success,” Okosi adds.

    Over the next few years, YouTube will be directly investing in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world to support, grow, and fund their channels and content development through the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.

    Below is Africa’s full list of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2023 (in alphabetical order per country).

    ChannelCreatorCountry
    StylebyremeEgbor OseremeNigeria
    Femi OlaniyanOluwafemi OlaniyanNigeria
    Pot of FlavoursLatifat KilaniNigeria
    Korty eoKorty EONigeria
    Denixx KreativesDennis AkpanNigeria
    Louis ihuefoLouis IhuefoNigeria
    Bof gamesOluebube BelonwuNigeria
    234driveOlatunbosun GbengaNigeria
    Football Fans TribeTokoni IderimaNigeria
    Chantel AnyanwuKelechi AnyanwuNigeria
    IFY'S KITCHENIfeyinwa MogekwuNigeria
    KaganSegun Oladapo-OgunsanyaNigeria
    Izzi BoyeIzzi BoyeNigeria
    TAAOOMA’s CabinMaryam ApaokagiNigeria
    Foodies And SpiceGina Ehikodi-OjoNigeria
    Madam SpeakerPerseverance MaremeniSouth Africa
    Muzi SamboMuzikayifani SamboSouth Africa
    Reggie MohlabiReginald MohlabiSouth Africa
    Perima’s KitchenSolina NaidooSouth Africa
    ZillewizzyMatlala MokgehleSouth Africa
    TsoanieskitsTsoanelo MoyoSouth Africa
    Thuli MadlamukaThulile DlamukaSouth Africa
    MoghelingzBanele NdabaSouth Africa
    Seithati LetsipaSeithati LetsipaSouth Africa
    coffeenomilkClalissa MagundeSouth Africa
    OhSmallstuffOyisa MatebeseSouth Africa
    Mzwandile & SizaMzwandile and Siza NdlovuSouth Africa
    Centtwinz TVInnocent and Millicent, Sadiki and MashileSouth Africa
    Sinikiwe KademaungaSinikiwe KademaungaSouth Africa
    Tumi MolikoTumelo MolikoSouth Africa
