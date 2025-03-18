CapeTalk’s Clarence Ford: Championing jazz at the inaugural Namib Desert International Jazz Festival

CapeTalk presenter Clarence Ford, a respected and beloved voice in South African radio, is set to elevate his passion for jazz as one of the key organisers of the inaugural Namib Desert International Jazz Festival. Scheduled for 18 and 19 March 2025, this landmark event will take place against the stunning backdrop of the iconic dunes of the Namib Desert, a Unesco World Heritage site.

Ford, known for his engaging mid-morning show on CapeTalk 'Views and News with Clarence Ford', brings a unique flavour to the airwaves. His programme shares and reflects a broad array of perspectives, aiming to inspire and empower listeners with each broadcast. With a strong passion for jazz and a love for golf, Clarence has created a space that is both motivational and uplifting. Notably, the show features segments like the ‘Heritage Hour’ every Wednesday and ‘The Naked Scientist’ on Fridays, providing a rich blend of culture and knowledge.

In addition to co-organising the Namib Desert International Jazz Festival, Ford recently hosted Just Jazz, a pop-up jazz station on the PrimediaPlus app during the festive season, further showcasing his commitment to promoting this vibrant genre. The festival promises an extraordinary lineup featuring acclaimed artists such as Jonathan Butler, Peter White, and saxophonist Elan Trotman, among others. Attendees will enjoy world-class performances across three stages, immersing themselves in the rich sounds of jazz in one of the oldest deserts on the planet.

CapeTalk and its sister station in Joburg, 702, are proud to announce their partnership with the Namib Desert International Jazz Festival. This collaboration aims to enhance the festival’s profile, creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that combines the vibrant sounds of jazz with the breathtaking natural beauty of Namibia. This partnership marks a significant milestone in promoting cultural events in the region, reinforcing CapeTalk and 702’s commitment to supporting and elevating the arts.

“Jazz is not just music; it's a conversation that transcends boundaries,” Ford remarked. “I am excited to be part of an event that celebrates this incredible genre while showcasing the beauty of our natural heritage.”

As the festival approaches, Clarence Ford's dedication to jazz and his role in fostering cultural dialogue will resonate with audiences both locally and internationally. The Namib Desert International Jazz Festival is poised to become a hallmark event in Africa's cultural calendar, and CapeTalk is proud to play a pivotal role in its success.

To catch a glimpse of the festival offerings, listen to prolific guitarists Jonathan Butler and Peter White chatting to Jazz and Beyond host, Nothemba Madumo, by clicking here.



