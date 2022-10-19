947 captures the zeitgeist in its refreshed look and feel

Radio, especially terrestrial radio (FM) is still one of the free ritualistic forms of entertainment a consumer can choose to engage in. Nearly three billion people around the world choose to make it their ritualistic form of entertainment. However, building ritual consumption truly forms when an emotional bond between the listener and the radio station is established as the radio brand continues to deliver high levels of emotional resonance for the listener.

947 continues to stay relevant and deliver with distinction in order to retain and grow audience share through its constant reflective approach. To stay connected with our listeners at 947, we continually conduct market research studies to ensure that we are fulfilling the ritual emotional needs of our audiences.

As the leading station in Gauteng, our aim is to constantly capture the hearts and minds of our audiences. It was during one of these market-research studies that we detected a shift in resonance between our offering and our audiences. The shift resulted in a brand introspection that will bring change throughout our product offering, from our playlist, on-air talent, content output, and right up to our marketing output.

The message was clear, it was time for a refresh, a rejuvenation that will be gradually implemented, starting with our dynamic branding and an on-air approach throughout our key content pillars and brand activations.

It is now 25 years since Primedia acquired 947, and built it into one of the most admired, leading and impactful broadcast platforms in Gauteng, a region that is dynamic and ever-changing.

“Armed with rich insights from our market study, we are positioning 947 as an audience and consumer context brand at the intersection of culture, technology, entertainment and constantly transforming lifestyles. We intend to curate and deliver our new positioning through a collaborative strategic approach that puts us at the centre of the zeitgeist,” explained chief marketing officer at Primedia, Boniswa Pezisa.

This also comes with a change in the 947 look and feel. “The cerise pink driven colour palette is the beginning of our refreshed brand, breaking away from the sea of red radio brands in this region, powered by high-levels of creativity through our new line-up,” elaborated Pezisa.

One thing that will always remain constant in life is change, and the 947 line-up has answered nature’s call. “The refreshed line-up was bolstered by the 5-year contract signed by our dynamic morning drive show host – Anele Mdoda. It is amplified by the latest line-up change, whereby our very own home-grown Zweli Mbhele moves to weekdays 12pm–3pm. Bolele Polisa will be taking some of the weekend reigns, with Thando Thabethe, flanked by Matt Flax, firmly on the PM drive seat,” says Primedia Broadcasting CEO, Randall Abrahams.

A quarter of a century is gigantic achievement, and it equally highlights growth and strengths. “Turning 25 is a major milestone in any business, even more so in radio and broadcasting. We have gathered the insights of our market research studies to set ourselves apart, while responding to the dynamic needs of our audiences. Moreover, and we believe the 'station refresh' will be a rewarding touch-point for all our stakeholders who play an important part in the broadcast medium,” detailed Abrahams.



