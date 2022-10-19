BehindtheSelfie: Marco Santarelli, strategy partner at Rapt Creative

We caught up with the newly appointed strategy partner at Rapt Creative, Marco Santaralli.

Image supplied: Marco Santarelli, strategy partner at Rapt Creative

Where do you live, work and play?

I live in the south of Johannesburg, in an area called Bassonia. I work in the heart of Sandton and play just about wherever there is a vibe.

What’s really behind your selfie?

Behind my selfie is a passionate family man. No smoke and mirrors, just ‘me’ trying to be the best version of ‘me’.

Tell us about some of your few favourite things.

My family, travelling, experiencing new things, cars, gadgets, and relaxing.

Describe your career so far

The cliché ‘rollercoaster’ is how I would describe my career, thrilling, exciting, with ups and downs, but more up’s for sure. I am an adrenalin junky, so I don’t foresee me getting off the ride.

I started off with a fluke as an account executive, and the rest is history. I have been lucky enough to have run some really great blue-chip clients.

Later on in my career, I had the opportunity to move from a ‘client service’ role to more of a business development role which has allowed me to understand the inner workings of running an agency. The entrepreneurial side of an agency is now where I am at my best.

What are you streaming/reading/listening to right now?

Currently, I am glued to Masterclass, the subscription platform where you can access pre-recorded sessions by experts in various fields. There is such a vast variety of topics, and great lessons in each one. It really gets you thinking, and is incredibly motivating. Even if it’s a subject I am not particularly interested in, the takeaway is amazing!

What’s your favourite gif?

If we took your phone and scrolled through it now, what would we find?

Baby pictures, and then more baby pictures and videos.

Do you have any secret talents?

Cooking is what I would be doing if I was not an ‘Ad-Man’

What are some of your best loadshedding survival tips?

Gas stove first and foremost, making sure your phone/laptop is always fully charged so that it gets you through the couple hours of darkness. Make sure there are battery-operated touch lights where you need them the most. Use the time to literally switch off and use it as good focus time.