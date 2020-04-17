In the front row: Zoya Nkosi

Following the announcement of the inaugural IAB SA Front Row winners, announced online during this year's Bookmarks, we interviewed them on what the initiative means to them and what they hope to get out of it.





Veli Ngubane, IAB Transformation Council Head explains the initiative: "We have taken a pragmatic approach to support transformation in the industry this year, concentrating on access as the key focus to this end. Front Row forms part of this approach, in giving free access and support to the front row for IAB events and workshops to black students, entrepreneurs and agency interns between the ages of 18-24, and going forward 18-28.”



"The IAB South Africa serves to empower the media and marketing industry to thrive in a digital economy. We do this through our connected culture and access to experts and expertise. It is vital that we are always increasing our engagement with the future leaders of our industry while bringing in a fresh, and different, perspective to the IAB SA as a whole,” adds Paula Hulley, CEO of the IAB SA. “Platforms like the IAB SA Front Row and IAB SA Youth Action Council, aim to provide easier access to information and platforms of engagement while creating valuable collaborative spaces and the opportunity to ‘sit at the table’ with seasoned industry leaders at the highest level.”



In addition to being given access to some of our country’s most brilliant digital media and marketing minds, each of the five winners received a R15,000, non-transferable, online-course voucher from The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business to further their digital creative and business studies, as well as a R3,000 voucher from Bookmarks 2020 event partner, G-Star and access to the front row at the



Here, our interview with Nkosi:



Front Row winner Zoya Nkosi Congratulations on being announced a Front Row winner! What does this recognition and opportunity mean to you?



Thank you! This is a chance to learn more about the industry as well as growing professionally and academically.



What are you currently studying and/or where do you work?



I recently started as a graphic designer at Maxhosa Africa. The brand is celebrating a decade this year, which I’m excited about.



What course are you thinking of studying at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and why?



Possibly Social Media Marketing. I create a lot of content for social media and I’m keen to learn more about using it as a marketing medium.



Tell us a bit about your experience. Why the creative industry and your field of interest?



I have always been a visual person. I originally studied fashion design but while doing that degree I found myself taking more of an interest in fashion advertising. So, after completing fashion, I decided to do Visual Communications, which is how I’ve come to work as a graphic designer for a fashion house.



Comment on the challenges facing the industry.



At times it feels like going to your first family dinner at your partner's house. Everyone knows everyone and you just want them to like you and what you have to give.



Comment on the current state of the industry/the impact of the pandemic and current lockdown on the industry.



For creatives, I think this is the time to explore and express ourselves. To use our talent to educate people or give people reprieve from what’s going on outside.



Comment on the power of access, mentorship and collaboration in transforming the industry?



Access, collaboration and mentorship bring about change. New thinkers learning from and working with the OGs to create something entirely new.



What does the future of the industry look like to you?



Experimental.



What are you most looking forward to?



Studying.



