IAB SA launches Bookmark Awards Masterclasses

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has launched the Bookmark Awards Masterclasses. The expert-led sessions are designed to help professionals create stronger award entries.

Publishers masterclass

Jerusha Raath, publisher at News24, will lead a session on publishing categories and criteria.

The session will cover how to position work effectively and navigate the updated categories that now include a broader range of publishing entities beyond hard news.

Date: 21 February 2025, 11 am

Agencies masterclass

Alex Goldberg, creative partner at Ogilvy Cape Town, will present a session on crafting strong award entries.

The session will provide guidance on category selection, demonstrating measurable results, and presenting work in a way that aligns with judging criteria.

Date: 28 February 2025, 11 am

“The Bookmark Awards Masterclasses are an essential extension of our commitment to industry development,” says Pippa Misplon, Bookmarks committee lead and MD at Retroviral.

“We want to empower professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to stay ahead in the fast-paced digital landscape. These sessions are designed to provide both inspiration and practical guidance that can elevate the standard of digital work across the industry.”

For more information on the IAB Bookmark Awards and to register for the masterclasses, visit https://iabsa.net/.