IAB Bookmarks Awards
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickDStv Media SalesSauce AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsJoe PublicBrandLoveAfriGISAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingeatbigfishVarsity VibeDNA Brand ArchitectsBroad MediaSAMRODentsuSo InteractiveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

IAB SA launches Bookmark Awards Masterclasses

21 Feb 2025
21 Feb 2025
The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) has launched the Bookmark Awards Masterclasses. The expert-led sessions are designed to help professionals create stronger award entries.
Image supplied.
Image supplied.

Publishers masterclass

Jerusha Raath, publisher at News24, will lead a session on publishing categories and criteria.

The session will cover how to position work effectively and navigate the updated categories that now include a broader range of publishing entities beyond hard news.

Date: 21 February 2025, 11 am

Agencies masterclass

Alex Goldberg, creative partner at Ogilvy Cape Town, will present a session on crafting strong award entries.

The session will provide guidance on category selection, demonstrating measurable results, and presenting work in a way that aligns with judging criteria.

Date: 28 February 2025, 11 am

“The Bookmark Awards Masterclasses are an essential extension of our commitment to industry development,” says Pippa Misplon, Bookmarks committee lead and MD at Retroviral.

“We want to empower professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to stay ahead in the fast-paced digital landscape. These sessions are designed to provide both inspiration and practical guidance that can elevate the standard of digital work across the industry.” 

For more information on the IAB Bookmark Awards and to register for the masterclasses, visit https://iabsa.net/.

Read more: Ogilvy, News24, Retroviral, IAB SA, Alex Goldberg, IAB Bookmark Awards, Jerusha Raath
Share this article
NextOptions
Related
More industry news
NextOptions
Let's do Biz