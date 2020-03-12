SA's advertising industry is not transformed

As an innovative approach to tackle the lack of transformation within the digital media and marketing industry and to bridge the gap to access, the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa (IAB SA) announced on Tuesday that it is launching Front Row.

Veli Ngubane, head of the IAB Transformation Council

In this week's #BizTakeouts podcast, we interviewed IAB Transformation Council head, Veli Ngubane on this new initiative and the necessity for transformation.



“Transformation is all about access," said Ngubane. Are the people that wouldn’t have gotten a seat at the table at the table? Are people who wouldn’t have ordinarily gotten the opportunity to consume certain content, to be at certain places to take advantage of certain opportunities, are they at the table? Are we excluding a sector of society because of our history or are we now including them? IAB invites young, black and gifted creatives to take up space in the Front Row Front Row offers creative youth wider access to career-building opportunities...

In conversation with BizTakeouts host Rutendo Nyamuda at the Workshop17 Firestation, Ngubane expanded on the great benefits of the initiative for both corporates and the youth.



Front Row will launch at this year's Bookmarks Awards on 19 March 2020.







