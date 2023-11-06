Finalists announced: 20th Annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards brought to you by Topco Media

As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Standard Bank Top Women Awards, we are thrilled to unveil the exceptional finalists, all influential leaders from diverse sectors.

This milestone event, in partnership with Standard Bank, celebrates the remarkable achievements of women leaders, and the organisations that support and empower them. In the words of Sim Tshabalala, the chief executive of Standard Bank Group, at the Standard Bank Top Women Conference two weeks ago: "To champion African development, one must champion gender equality and women's empowerment."

The awards ceremony, set to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, 7 November 2023, at 5pm, at the Sandton Convention Centre, under the theme ‘My Africa’, promises an evening of recognition and inspiration, guided by the remarkable MC, Carol Tshabalala. Attendees can look forward to engaging with top CEOs, directors, and entrepreneurs, as well as hearing from remarkable keynote speakers.

"Over the past decade, Standard Bank has been an invaluable partner, supporting our two-day conference event. This collaboration has propelled us to extend the reach of the Top Women programme nationwide, fostering a trusted network of leading gender-empowered companies and women entrepreneurs," adds CEO of Topco Media, Ralf Fletcher, as he notes the significance of this milestone.

Fletcher also extends heartfelt gratitude to their platinum partner, Standard Bank, their gold partner, Procter & Gamble and category partners: KIA South Africa, Harmony Gold Mining Company, Sanofi, SANBI, Wipro, Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation, and Gauteng Tourism Authority, for their unwavering commitment to our cause. Additionally, we’d like to thank our strategic partners Primedia Outdoor and the British Chamber of Business Southern Africa.

Leaders from across the continent and fellow South Africans are invited to share in the excitement and extend congratulations on social media to all the finalists using #RiseAboveTheNoise #SBTopWomen and #SBTopWomenAwards.

Below are the finalists in each category for the 2023 Standard Bank Top Women Awards:

Individual Awards

Top Women in Professional & Support Services 2023

Mandate Molefi: Nene Molefi



Dimension Data: Stacy Mctavish



Foursight IT: Johannah Phenya



Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Fathima Ebrahim



Tshepa Basadi: Thabile Nkomo



Nutun Group: Dineo Sekwele



MetroWired: Wezi Shezi



Vector Logistics: Annelie Govender



JSE: Refilwe Maboea

Top Women in Property 2023

Liberty Two Degrees: Amelia Beattie



Transcendence: Nathisha Singh



Jawitz Tygerberg: Judy Foster



Pam Golding: Ruth Grunder

Top Women Leader in STEM 2023 Sponsored by Wipro

University of South Africa (UNISA): Prof. Usisipho Feleni



Takenote IT: Mamela Luthuli



Exxaro: Galaletsang Legodi



Torque: Sally Acton



Jumo: Susie Squire



Maponya 911: Simphiwe S. Mamvura



Unidrive Electrical Solutions: Fiona Madiane

Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2023

Transnet National Ports Authority: Dr Zanele Bridgette Gasa



Umgeni Water: Thobekile Gambu



INSETA: Gugu Mkhize



FP&M SETA: Dr Felleng Yende



CHIETA: Wesi Khoza



FASSET SETA: Ayanda Mafuleka



NYDA: Khuthi Mbedzi

Top Male Leader Driving Gender Empowerment 2023

Metrosure: Bheka Chiliza



Sibanye-Stillwater: Neal Froneman



Smollan: Michael Power



Nestlé: Xolile White



MetroWired: Tinashe Nyahanana

Top Women Young Achiever 2023 sponsored by Standard Bank

Artisan Zone: Tshepiso Eustacia Mkandawire



Etion Connect: Chantelle Dalziel



Metrosure: Fezile Primrose Tshabalala



Sol Plaatje University: Annalene Marais



Sue Phalane Trading and Projects: Portia Phalane



Inayo Mining: Thandokuhle Maseko



BEE123: Yonela Ntsaluba



ZEDA Limited: Tlhabi Ntlha



Takealot: Dikeledi Sathekge



NYDA: Khuthi Mbedzi

Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur sponsored by Standard Bank

Cape Town: Denise Stubbs, Thokozani Wines



Durban: Ntokozo 'Melo' Ntleko, Takkie Wash



North West: Lufuno Rosoesoe, TOSH Detergents

Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

Emvelo Quality and Environmental Consulting: Phumzile Lembede



Green Door Environmental: Dr Rebecca Bowd



Yugrow: Kele Boakgomo



Net0 Group: Saudah Hamid



Family Matters Fertility Centre: Dr Qinisile Cele



Millennial Mindset Media: Marcia Monareng



OMI Solutions: Robyn Mellett



Truth CRM: Amanda Cromhout



Dynamic Shipping Services Pty Ltd: Bashini Mohamed



Revio Pay: Nicole Dunn



Allied Valve Specialists: Tina Angelos

Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2023 sponsored by Standard Bank

Robit SA: Rumisha Motilal



Mandate Molefi: Nene Molefi



Business Directive Contract Services: Miskyah Toth



British American Tobacco South Africa: Diana Johnson



TSL Telecommunications and Automation (Pty) Ltd: Vasi Govinder



BP Southern Africa: Taelo Mojapelo



St Davids Marist Inanda: Lara Klement



Institute of Directors SA: Parmi Natesan



ICAS: Navlika Ratangee



WOA Oils: Nicole Peters



Liberty Two Degrees: Amelia Beattie



Mint Group: Ronelle Naidoo



ZEDA: Ramasela Ganda



VEA Road Maintenance: Thoko Tshabalala



Boniswa Corporate Solutions: Lynette Magasa



Tshepa Basadi: Mbali Milanzi



Tailing Technology (Pty) Ltd: Tania Pienaar



Isilumko: Nritika Singh

Organisation Awards:

Top Women Business in Resources, Construction & Infrastructure Development 2023

Artisan Zone



Sibanye-Stillwater



Inayo Mining



WOA Oils



Tshepa Basadi



Tailing Technology (Pty) Ltd



Palabora Mining



Robit SA



Sue Phalane Trading and Projects



VEA Road Maintenance



SANRAL

Top Women Business in ICT 2023

Mint Group



TSL Telecommunications and Automation (Pty) Ltd



BEE123



Foursight IT



Boniswa Corporate Solutions



MetroWired



Etion Connect

Top Women in Retail and E-Commerce 2023

Smollan



Takealot



Metrosure



The Foschini Group

Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceuticals 2023 sponsored by Sanofi

The Biovac Institute



AstraZeneca



ICAS



Maponya 911



Organon

Top Women Business in Biodiversity, Conservation & Environmental Management 2023 sponsored by SANBI

Nestlé



OMI Solutions



NCC Group

Top Women in Sport 2023 Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation

Banyana Banyana



South Africa Women's National Cricket Team (Proteas)



Springbok Women



Kirsten Neuschäfer



Babalwa Latsha



Tatjana Schoenmaker



Netball South Africa



Andile Dlamini



Tegan Phillips



Caster Semenya

Top Women Business in Public Service 2023

NYDA (National Youth Development Agency)



FP&M SETA



FASSET SETA (Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority)



CHIETA (The Chemical Industries Education & Training Authority)

Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship 2023 sponsored by Harmony Gold Mining Company

PepsiCo



Inayo Mining



Takealot



Merchants

Top Women Owned Business SMME 2023 sponsored by Gauteng Tourism Authority

Emvelo Quality and Environmental Consultant



Green Door Environmental



Yugrow



Net0 Group



Family Matters Fertility Centre



Millennial Mindset Media



Metrosure



Truth CRM



Dynamic Shipping Services Pty Ltd



Revio Pay



Allied Valve Specialists



The Travel Connexion

Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2023 Sponsored by Kia South Africa

Smollan



PepsiCo



St Davids Marist Inanda



ICAS



In2Food



Liberty Two Degrees



Freightmore



Robit SA



Isilumko



TransUnion

Top Women Business in Youth Development 2023

INSETA (The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority)



Sue Phalane Trading and Projects



ZEDA Limited



Dimension Data



Nutun Group



Liquid Intelligent Technologies



Merchants



Freightmore



NYDA (National Youth Development Agency)

Top Women Business in Skills Development 2023 sponsored by Harmony Gold Mining Company

Nestlé



PepsiCo



INSETA (The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority)



Dimension Data



Liquid Intelligent Technologies



Nutun Group



In2Food

Top Women Business of the Year 2023 sponsored by Procter & Gamble

British American Tobacco South Africa



Business Directive Contract Services



BP Southern Africa



Institute of Directors SA



Merchants



JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)

Top Women Gender Icon Award Winners 2023