Finalists announced: 20th Annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards brought to you by Topco Media

As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Standard Bank Top Women Awards, we are thrilled to unveil the exceptional finalists, all influential leaders from diverse sectors.
This milestone event, in partnership with Standard Bank, celebrates the remarkable achievements of women leaders, and the organisations that support and empower them. In the words of Sim Tshabalala, the chief executive of Standard Bank Group, at the Standard Bank Top Women Conference two weeks ago: "To champion African development, one must champion gender equality and women's empowerment."
The awards ceremony, set to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, 7 November 2023, at 5pm, at the Sandton Convention Centre, under the theme ‘My Africa’, promises an evening of recognition and inspiration, guided by the remarkable MC, Carol Tshabalala. Attendees can look forward to engaging with top CEOs, directors, and entrepreneurs, as well as hearing from remarkable keynote speakers.
"Over the past decade, Standard Bank has been an invaluable partner, supporting our two-day conference event. This collaboration has propelled us to extend the reach of the Top Women programme nationwide, fostering a trusted network of leading gender-empowered companies and women entrepreneurs," adds CEO of Topco Media, Ralf Fletcher, as he notes the significance of this milestone.
Fletcher also extends heartfelt gratitude to their platinum partner, Standard Bank, their gold partner, Procter & Gamble and category partners: KIA South Africa, Harmony Gold Mining Company, Sanofi, SANBI, Wipro, Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation, and Gauteng Tourism Authority, for their unwavering commitment to our cause. Additionally, we’d like to thank our strategic partners Primedia Outdoor and the British Chamber of Business Southern Africa.
Leaders from across the continent and fellow South Africans are invited to share in the excitement and extend congratulations on social media to all the finalists using #RiseAboveTheNoise #SBTopWomen and #SBTopWomenAwards.
Below are the finalists in each category for the 2023 Standard Bank Top Women Awards:
Individual Awards
Top Women in Professional & Support Services 2023
- Mandate Molefi: Nene Molefi
- Dimension Data: Stacy Mctavish
- Foursight IT: Johannah Phenya
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Fathima Ebrahim
- Tshepa Basadi: Thabile Nkomo
- Nutun Group: Dineo Sekwele
- MetroWired: Wezi Shezi
- Vector Logistics: Annelie Govender
- JSE: Refilwe Maboea
Top Women in Property 2023
- Liberty Two Degrees: Amelia Beattie
- Transcendence: Nathisha Singh
- Jawitz Tygerberg: Judy Foster
- Pam Golding: Ruth Grunder
Top Women Leader in STEM 2023 Sponsored by Wipro
- University of South Africa (UNISA): Prof. Usisipho Feleni
- Takenote IT: Mamela Luthuli
- Exxaro: Galaletsang Legodi
- Torque: Sally Acton
- Jumo: Susie Squire
- Maponya 911: Simphiwe S. Mamvura
- Unidrive Electrical Solutions: Fiona Madiane
Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2023
- Transnet National Ports Authority: Dr Zanele Bridgette Gasa
- Umgeni Water: Thobekile Gambu
- INSETA: Gugu Mkhize
- FP&M SETA: Dr Felleng Yende
- CHIETA: Wesi Khoza
- FASSET SETA: Ayanda Mafuleka
- NYDA: Khuthi Mbedzi
Top Male Leader Driving Gender Empowerment 2023
- Metrosure: Bheka Chiliza
- Sibanye-Stillwater: Neal Froneman
- Smollan: Michael Power
- Nestlé: Xolile White
- MetroWired: Tinashe Nyahanana
Top Women Young Achiever 2023 sponsored by Standard Bank
- Artisan Zone: Tshepiso Eustacia Mkandawire
- Etion Connect: Chantelle Dalziel
- Metrosure: Fezile Primrose Tshabalala
- Sol Plaatje University: Annalene Marais
- Sue Phalane Trading and Projects: Portia Phalane
- Inayo Mining: Thandokuhle Maseko
- BEE123: Yonela Ntsaluba
- ZEDA Limited: Tlhabi Ntlha
- Takealot: Dikeledi Sathekge
- NYDA: Khuthi Mbedzi
Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur sponsored by Standard Bank
- Cape Town: Denise Stubbs, Thokozani Wines
- Durban: Ntokozo 'Melo' Ntleko, Takkie Wash
- North West: Lufuno Rosoesoe, TOSH Detergents
Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank
- Emvelo Quality and Environmental Consulting: Phumzile Lembede
- Green Door Environmental: Dr Rebecca Bowd
- Yugrow: Kele Boakgomo
- Net0 Group: Saudah Hamid
- Family Matters Fertility Centre: Dr Qinisile Cele
- Millennial Mindset Media: Marcia Monareng
- OMI Solutions: Robyn Mellett
- Truth CRM: Amanda Cromhout
- Dynamic Shipping Services Pty Ltd: Bashini Mohamed
- Revio Pay: Nicole Dunn
- Allied Valve Specialists: Tina Angelos
Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2023 sponsored by Standard Bank
- Robit SA: Rumisha Motilal
- Mandate Molefi: Nene Molefi
- Business Directive Contract Services: Miskyah Toth
- British American Tobacco South Africa: Diana Johnson
- TSL Telecommunications and Automation (Pty) Ltd: Vasi Govinder
- BP Southern Africa: Taelo Mojapelo
- St Davids Marist Inanda: Lara Klement
- Institute of Directors SA: Parmi Natesan
- ICAS: Navlika Ratangee
- WOA Oils: Nicole Peters
- Liberty Two Degrees: Amelia Beattie
- Mint Group: Ronelle Naidoo
- ZEDA: Ramasela Ganda
- VEA Road Maintenance: Thoko Tshabalala
- Boniswa Corporate Solutions: Lynette Magasa
- Tshepa Basadi: Mbali Milanzi
- Tailing Technology (Pty) Ltd: Tania Pienaar
- Isilumko: Nritika Singh
Organisation Awards:
Top Women Business in Resources, Construction & Infrastructure Development 2023
- Artisan Zone
- Sibanye-Stillwater
- Inayo Mining
- WOA Oils
- Tshepa Basadi
- Tailing Technology (Pty) Ltd
- Palabora Mining
- Robit SA
- Sue Phalane Trading and Projects
- VEA Road Maintenance
- SANRAL
Top Women Business in ICT 2023
- Mint Group
- TSL Telecommunications and Automation (Pty) Ltd
- BEE123
- Foursight IT
- Boniswa Corporate Solutions
- MetroWired
- Etion Connect
Top Women in Retail and E-Commerce 2023
- Smollan
- Takealot
- Metrosure
- The Foschini Group
Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceuticals 2023 sponsored by Sanofi
- The Biovac Institute
- AstraZeneca
- ICAS
- Maponya 911
- Organon
Top Women Business in Biodiversity, Conservation & Environmental Management 2023 sponsored by SANBI
- Nestlé
- OMI Solutions
- NCC Group
Top Women in Sport 2023 Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation
- Banyana Banyana
- South Africa Women's National Cricket Team (Proteas)
- Springbok Women
- Kirsten Neuschäfer
- Babalwa Latsha
- Tatjana Schoenmaker
- Netball South Africa
- Andile Dlamini
- Tegan Phillips
- Caster Semenya
Top Women Business in Public Service 2023
- NYDA (National Youth Development Agency)
- FP&M SETA
- FASSET SETA (Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority)
- CHIETA (The Chemical Industries Education & Training Authority)
Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship 2023 sponsored by Harmony Gold Mining Company
- PepsiCo
- Inayo Mining
- Takealot
- Merchants
Top Women Owned Business SMME 2023 sponsored by Gauteng Tourism Authority
- Emvelo Quality and Environmental Consultant
- Green Door Environmental
- Yugrow
- Net0 Group
- Family Matters Fertility Centre
- Millennial Mindset Media
- Metrosure
- Truth CRM
- Dynamic Shipping Services Pty Ltd
- Revio Pay
- Allied Valve Specialists
- The Travel Connexion
Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2023 Sponsored by Kia South Africa
- Smollan
- PepsiCo
- St Davids Marist Inanda
- ICAS
- In2Food
- Liberty Two Degrees
- Freightmore
- Robit SA
- Isilumko
- TransUnion
Top Women Business in Youth Development 2023
- INSETA (The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority)
- Sue Phalane Trading and Projects
- ZEDA Limited
- Dimension Data
- Nutun Group
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies
- Merchants
- Freightmore
- NYDA (National Youth Development Agency)
Top Women Business in Skills Development 2023 sponsored by Harmony Gold Mining Company
- Nestlé
- PepsiCo
- INSETA (The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority)
- Dimension Data
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies
- Nutun Group
- In2Food
Top Women Business of the Year 2023 sponsored by Procter & Gamble
- British American Tobacco South Africa
- Business Directive Contract Services
- BP Southern Africa
- Institute of Directors SA
- Merchants
- JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Top Women Gender Icon Award Winners 2023
- Fedex
- Exxaro
- Kellanova
- Microsoft
- Sasol Limited
- JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
- Sun International
- British American Tobacco
- Gauteng Convention & Events Bureau
- Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa