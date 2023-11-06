Industries

Radio News Philippines

Africa


Radio journalist in the Philippines fatally shot live on Facebook during broadcast

6 Nov 2023
A radio presenter in the Philippines was shot dead in studio while fans watched the show live on Facebook.
Source: www.unsplash.com

Juan Jumalon also known as DJ Johnny Walker, was recording at his home-based radio station in Calamba town in Misamis Occidental province when the gunman entered by pretending to be a listener.

Jumalon was shot twice before his gold necklace was snatched. The perpetrator made a getaway with his accomplice on a motorcycle .

In the video of the attack, the 57 year old journalists looks up at something away from the camera when two shots ring out.

Philippines prison chief arrested for murder of radio journalist

8 Nov 2022

Journalists in the country face an increased risk of violence, in June radio presenter Percival Mabasa was also shot dead by assailants on a motorcycle. Police implicated the country's prison chief as being behind his murder.

According to The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Jumalon is the 199th journalist to be killed in the state since 1986.

“The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon’s own home, which also served as the radio station,” the watchdog said.

Paul Gutierrez who is the head of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security said in a statement:“While the motive is yet to be determined, we consider this incident as ‘work-related’ for the moment.”

