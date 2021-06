Jon Youshaei, Instagram's product marketing manager, to open Nedbank IMC 2021: Marketing.The Movie

When it comes to content creation, Jon Youshaei knows his stuff.

Jon Youshaei

He is a "30 Under 30", with an impressive digital trifecta to boast about on his bio. Having worked at YouTube, Google and Instagram, he's not only seen the digital revolution, he's also helped to create it. As head of creator product marketing for five years at YouTube, he worked with YouTube's biggest celebrities and brands to grow their audiences - and their incomes. Now at Instagram – and heralded as "cracking the code on going viral" – Youshaei's goal is to empower a new generation of stars and businesses via Instagram's new video platform. In keeping with the conference theme of, Youshaei's presentation is: "Don't get How to Tell Stories that Sell". This will be followed by a 15-minute live Q&A from San Francisco. As a writer for both Time and Forbes, Youshaei's articles regularly reach number one with million-plus views. He has upwards of 400,000 weekly subscribers who read his comic, "Every Vowel", in the Business Insider. In addition, in his show, "Admazing", Youshaei analyses the world's best and worst commercials from some of the globe's top brands. Lauded as the benchmark for virtual conferences in 2020, the Nedbank IMC has become Africa's foremost marketing conference. This year's event, happening on 29 July, includes a lineup of 18 local and international marketing stars. Other global keynotes include US CMO for Anheuser-Busch, Marcel Marcondes; global CCO FCB, Susan Credle; and top African influencer Terryanne Chebet.