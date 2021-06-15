Jon Youshaei, Instagram's product marketing manager, to open Nedbank IMC 2021: Marketing.The Movie

Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirsByEvan-Lee Courie
When it comes to content creation, Jon Youshaei knows his stuff.
Jon Youshaei
He is a Forbes "30 Under 30", with an impressive digital trifecta to boast about on his bio. Having worked at YouTube, Google and Instagram, he's not only seen the digital revolution, he's also helped to create it. As head of creator product marketing for five years at YouTube, he worked with YouTube's biggest celebrities and brands to grow their audiences - and their incomes. Now at Instagram – and heralded as "cracking the code on going viral" – Youshaei's goal is to empower a new generation of stars and businesses via Instagram's new video platform.
In keeping with the conference theme of Marketing.The Movie, Youshaei’s presentation is: “Don’t get Lost in Translation. How to Tell Stories that Sell”. This will be followed by a 15-minute live Q&A from San Francisco. As a writer for both Time and Forbes, Youshaei’s articles regularly reach number one with million-plus views. He has upwards of 400,000 weekly subscribers who read his comic, “Every Vowel”, in the Business Insider. In addition, in his show, “Admazing”, Youshaei analyses the world’s best and worst commercials from some of the globe’s top brands.
Lauded as the benchmark for virtual conferences in 2020, the Nedbank IMC has become Africa’s foremost marketing conference. This year’s event, happening on 29 July, includes a lineup of 18 local and international marketing stars. Other global keynotes include US CMO for Anheuser-Busch, Marcel Marcondes; global CCO FCB, Susan Credle; and top African influencer Terryanne Chebet.
A 50% discount with tickets priced at R999 (excl. VAT) is available to registered marketing or business students. Email moc.ecnerefnoccmi@ofni
About Nedbank IMC. “Marketing is Business™”
The Nedbank IMC is South Africa’s leading source of marketing thought leadership. With a mission to present the business case for marketing, and to uplift the youth, the conference continues to draw a growing audience of African marketers. The sell-out launch conference in 2019 drew over 600 attendees. In 2020, when it had to move swiftly to a virtual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 1,000 attendees logged on to watch the live event. The conference was critically acclaimed as a ‘virtual conference benchmark’. This year’s conference will be held on 29 July 2021 – themed Marketing. The Movie – including 18 speakers with four global keynotes in one day. To be watched on your preferred screen wherever you are. Tickets cost R1,999 excluding VAT.
The Integrated Marketing Communication Conference (IMC Conference) is a one day, content packed event with a central theme focused on using different combinations of communication disciplines (i.e. Advertising, Direct Marketing, Public Relations, etc.) in synergy, with the purpose of delivering the right message to the desired audience.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.