The One Show 2021 Creative Rankings for Middle East & Africa announced
Havas Turkey Istanbul is the number one ranked agency in Middle East & Africa, according to The One Show 2021 Global Creative Rankings.
The agency earned the spot with a prestigious One Show 2021 Green Pencil, which recognises the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year, for “Water Index” on behalf of Reckitt/Finish. Havas Turkey also won a Gold Pencil with DEPOfilm Istanbul for “Birds Will be Back” on behalf of Reckitt/Finish in Out of Home, Experiential & Immersive
One Show 2021 Creative Rankings
Rankings for Middle East & Africa and worldwide are as follows.
The One Show 2021 Creative Agency Ranking, Middle East & Africa
1, Havas Turkey Istanbul
2. Impact BBDO Dubai
3. Promise Johannesburg
3. VMLY&R Dubai
5. FP7 McCann Dubai
6. ‿ and us Dubai
7. Memac Ogilvy Dubai
8. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
9. MullenLowe MENA FZ Dubai
10. TBWA\RADD Dubai
The One Show 2021 Middle East & Africa Creative Agency Ranking (by country)
Egypt
1. FP7 McCann Cairo
Lebanon
1. FP7 McCann Beirut
South Africa
1. Promise Johannesburg
2. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
3. Joe Public United Johannesburg
Five agencies tied for fourth place
Turkey
1. Havas Turkey Istanbul
United Arab Emirates
1. Impact BBDO Dubai
2. VMLY&R Dubai
3. FP7 McCann Dubai
4. ‿ and us Dubai
5. Memac Ogilvy Dubai
The One Show 2021 Middle East & Africa Creative Rankings by Title are as follows (companies listed reflect where the creatives were when the work was created):
The One Show 2021 CCO Ranking, Middle East & Africa
1. Ergin Binyildiz, Havas Turkey Istanbul
2. Paul Shearer, Impact BBDO Dubai
3. Kalpesh Patankar, VMLY&R Dubai
4. Fred Saldanha, VMLY&R Dubai
5. Juggi Ramakrishnan, Memac Ogilvy Dubai
The One Show 2021 ECS Ranking, Middle East & Africa
1. Volkan Dalkilic, Havas Turkey Istanbul
2. Joe Abou Khaled, Impact BBDO Dubai (tie)
2. Ali Rez, Impact BBDO Dubai (tie)
4. Marc Watson, Promise Johannesburg
5. Carl Willoughby, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
The One Show 2021 Art Director Ranking, Middle East & Africa
1. Bijoy Purayil, Impact BBDO Dubai
2. Anthony Asmar, Impact BBDO Dubai
3. Ekrem Ertürk Düzel, Havas Turkey Istanbul (tie)
3. Hasan Yildirim, Havas Turkey Istanbul (tie)
5. Jason Fieldgate, Promise Johannesburg (tie)
5. Kalpesh Patankar, VMLY&R Dubai (tie)
The One Show 2021 Writer Ranking, Middle East & Africa
1. Rohan Kodialbail, Impact BBDO Dubai
2. Ömer Ceran, Havas Turkey Istanbul
3. Kyle Gregorowski, Promise Johannesburg (tie)
3. Fernando Miranda, VMLY&R Dubai (tie)
5. Anil Süleyman Çinar, Havas Turkey Istanbul (tie)
5. Yasemin Küçük, Havas Turkey Istanbul (tie)
5. Ozan Yücekuş, Havas Turkey Istanbul (tie)
The One Show 2021 Designer Ranking, Middle East & Africa
1. Ahmed Nawara, Impact BBDO Dubai
2. Bonolo Diseko, Promise Johannesburg
2. Tiisetso Mosala, Promise Johannesburg
4. Mohammad Alkawas, TBWA\RAAD Dubai
4. Yasmine Elashry, Havas Creative DXB Dubai
4. Tatiana Kamal, TBWA\RAAD Dubai
The One Show 2021 Director Ranking, Middle East & Africa
1. Niel Mostert, Johannesburg
2. Ipek Kent, DEPOfilm İstanbul
3. Marc Sidelsky, Massif Johannesburg
4. Emuron Alemu, Betika Nairobi
4. Greg Rom, Gentleman Films Johannesburg
4. Amr Singh, Fort Johannesburg
The One Show 2021 Global Creative Rankings can be sorted by Agency, Independent Agency, Internal/In-House Agency, Network, Holding Company, Client/Brand, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Creative, Highest Ranked Work, Country and Region using the dropdown menu.
The One Show 2021 Global Creative Rankings are as follows:
The One Show 2021 Agency Global Creative Ranking
1. AMV BBDO London
2. FCB New York
3. McCann New York
4. Area 23 New York
5. DDB Chicago
6. Droga5 New York
7. Translation Brooklyn
8. DDB Group Germany Berlin
9. Wieden+Kennedy Portland
10. Publicis Italy Milan
The One Show 2021 Highest Ranked Work
1. “Michelob ULTRA Courtside” for Michelob ULTRA, Microsoft and the NBA by FCB New York
2. “wombstories” for Libresse by AMV BBDO London
3. “True Name” for Mastercard by McCann New York
4. “wombpainstories” for Libresse by AMV BBDO London
5. “Sick Beats” for Woojer by Area 23 New York
The One Show 2021 Network Global Creative Ranking
1. BBDO Worldwide
2. FCB
3. Ogilvy Group
4. Publicis
5. McCann Worldgroup
The One Show 2021 Holding Company Global Creative Ranking
1. Interpublic Group
2. Omnicom Group
3. WPP
4. Publicis Group
5. Havas
The One Show 2021 Client/Brand Global Creative Ranking
1. Libresse
2. Michelob ULTRA
3. Mastercard
4. Apple
5. Woojer
The One Show 2021 Independent Agency Global Creative Ranking
1. Translation Brooklyn
2. Wieden+Kennedy Portland
3. We Believers New York
4. The Bloc New York
5. VaynerMedia New York
The One Show 2021 Internal/In-House Agency Global Creative Ranking
1. Spotify In-House New York
2. Google Creative Lab New York
3. Ecox Paris
4. 140 New York
5. Google Brand Studio San Francisco
The One Show 2021 Production Company Global Ranking
1. Chelsea Pictures Los Angeles
2. Hungry Man Productions Los Angeles
3. SMUGGLER
4. Prettybird Los Angeles
5. World War Seven San Francisco
The One Show 2021 Music & Sound Company Global Ranking
1. 750mph London
2. JSM Music New York
3. Wave Studios New York
4. Yessian Detroit and New York
5. SixtyFor Music
The One Show 2021 Global Country Creative Ranking
1. United States
2. United Kingdom
3. Canada
4. France
5. Germany
The One Show 2021 Region Creative Ranking
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Middle East & Africa
The One Show 2021 CCO Ranking, Global
1. Alex Grieve, AMV BBDO London
2. Andrés Ordóñez, FCB Chicago
3. Ari Weiss, DDB Worldwide
3. Britt Nolan, DDB Chicago
5. Sam Bergen, Translation Brooklyn
The One Show 2021 ECD Ranking, Global
1. Nicholas Hulley, AMV BBDO (tie)
1. Nadja Lossgott, AMV BBDO (tie)
3. Samira Ansari, FCB New York
4. John Bleeden, FCB Chicago
5. Elliot Langerman, Area 23 New York
