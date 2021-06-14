The One Show 2021 Creative Rankings for Middle East & Africa announced

Havas Turkey Istanbul is the number one ranked agency in Middle East & Africa, according to The One Show 2021 Global Creative Rankings.

The agency earned the spot with a prestigious One Show 2021 Green Pencil, which recognises the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year, for “Water Index” on behalf of Reckitt/Finish. Havas Turkey also won a Gold Pencil with DEPOfilm Istanbul for “Birds Will be Back” on behalf of Reckitt/Finish in Out of Home, Experiential & ImmersiveRankings for Middle East & Africa and worldwide are as follows.The One Show 2021 Creative Agency Ranking, Middle East & Africa1, Havas Turkey Istanbul2. Impact BBDO Dubai3. Promise Johannesburg3. VMLY&R Dubai5. FP7 McCann Dubai6. ‿ and us Dubai7. Memac Ogilvy Dubai8. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg9. MullenLowe MENA FZ Dubai10. TBWA\RADD Dubai1. FP7 McCann Cairo1. FP7 McCann Beirut1. Promise Johannesburg2. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg3. Joe Public United JohannesburgFive agencies tied for fourth place1. Havas Turkey Istanbul1. Impact BBDO Dubai2. VMLY&R Dubai3. FP7 McCann Dubai4. ‿ and us Dubai5. Memac Ogilvy Dubai1. Ergin Binyildiz, Havas Turkey Istanbul2. Paul Shearer, Impact BBDO Dubai3. Kalpesh Patankar, VMLY&R Dubai4. Fred Saldanha, VMLY&R Dubai5. Juggi Ramakrishnan, Memac Ogilvy Dubai1. Volkan Dalkilic, Havas Turkey Istanbul2. Joe Abou Khaled, Impact BBDO Dubai (tie)2. Ali Rez, Impact BBDO Dubai (tie)4. Marc Watson, Promise Johannesburg5. Carl Willoughby, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg1. Bijoy Purayil, Impact BBDO Dubai2. Anthony Asmar, Impact BBDO Dubai3. Ekrem Ertürk Düzel, Havas Turkey Istanbul (tie)3. Hasan Yildirim, Havas Turkey Istanbul (tie)5. Jason Fieldgate, Promise Johannesburg (tie)5. Kalpesh Patankar, VMLY&R Dubai (tie)1. Rohan Kodialbail, Impact BBDO Dubai2. Ömer Ceran, Havas Turkey Istanbul3. Kyle Gregorowski, Promise Johannesburg (tie)3. Fernando Miranda, VMLY&R Dubai (tie)5. Anil Süleyman Çinar, Havas Turkey Istanbul (tie)5. Yasemin Küçük, Havas Turkey Istanbul (tie)5. Ozan Yücekuş, Havas Turkey Istanbul (tie)1. Ahmed Nawara, Impact BBDO Dubai2. Bonolo Diseko, Promise Johannesburg2. Tiisetso Mosala, Promise Johannesburg4. Mohammad Alkawas, TBWA\RAAD Dubai4. Yasmine Elashry, Havas Creative DXB Dubai4. Tatiana Kamal, TBWA\RAAD Dubai1. Niel Mostert, Johannesburg2. Ipek Kent, DEPOfilm İstanbul3. Marc Sidelsky, Massif Johannesburg4. Emuron Alemu, Betika Nairobi4. Greg Rom, Gentleman Films Johannesburg4. Amr Singh, Fort JohannesburgThe One Show 2021 Global Creative Rankings can be sorted by Agency, Independent Agency, Internal/In-House Agency, Network, Holding Company, Client/Brand, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Creative, Highest Ranked Work, Country and Region using the dropdown menu.1. AMV BBDO London2. FCB New York3. McCann New York4. Area 23 New York5. DDB Chicago6. Droga5 New York7. Translation Brooklyn8. DDB Group Germany Berlin9. Wieden+Kennedy Portland10. Publicis Italy Milan1. “Michelob ULTRA Courtside” for Michelob ULTRA, Microsoft and the NBA by FCB New York2. “wombstories” for Libresse by AMV BBDO London3. “True Name” for Mastercard by McCann New York4. “wombpainstories” for Libresse by AMV BBDO London5. “Sick Beats” for Woojer by Area 23 New York1. BBDO Worldwide2. FCB3. Ogilvy Group4. Publicis5. McCann Worldgroup1. Interpublic Group2. Omnicom Group3. WPP4. Publicis Group5. Havas1. Libresse2. Michelob ULTRA3. Mastercard4. Apple5. Woojer1. Translation Brooklyn2. Wieden+Kennedy Portland3. We Believers New York4. The Bloc New York5. VaynerMedia New York1. Spotify In-House New York2. Google Creative Lab New York3. Ecox Paris4. 140 New York5. Google Brand Studio San Francisco1. Chelsea Pictures Los Angeles2. Hungry Man Productions Los Angeles3. SMUGGLER4. Prettybird Los Angeles5. World War Seven San Francisco1. 750mph London2. JSM Music New York3. Wave Studios New York4. Yessian Detroit and New York5. SixtyFor Music1. United States2. United Kingdom3. Canada4. France5. Germany1. North America2. Europe3. Asia Pacific4. Latin America5. Middle East & Africa1. Alex Grieve, AMV BBDO London2. Andrés Ordóñez, FCB Chicago3. Ari Weiss, DDB Worldwide3. Britt Nolan, DDB Chicago5. Sam Bergen, Translation Brooklyn1. Nicholas Hulley, AMV BBDO (tie)1. Nadja Lossgott, AMV BBDO (tie)3. Samira Ansari, FCB New York4. John Bleeden, FCB Chicago5. Elliot Langerman, Area 23 New York