Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Woolworths rolls out virtual beauty services in SA
    Woolworths has launched two new digital beauty experiences, Virtual Try On and Virtual Consultations, which are designed to help consumers reinvent their beauty shopping experience at home and gain more confidence before making a purchase.
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • SAB plans launch of new B-BBEE scheme Zenzele Kabili
    South African Breweries (SAB) will be launching a new B-BBEE scheme, called SAB Zenzele Kabili, later this month. This will be replacing the old SAB Zenzele scheme, which reaches maturity this May.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Marketing's A-list stars to feature in forthcoming attraction Marketing. The Movie

10 May 2021
Issued by: IMC Conference
On 29 July 2021, you'll get to see the thrills, the action and the love story that is this year's Nedbank IMC Conference, livestreamed to your device of choice. Acclaimed as a virtual conference benchmark in 2020, this year's Nedbank IMC will present 18 speakers including four global keynotes over one day. A-list marketing stars will be coming to you live from Joburg, San Francisco, New York, Nairobi and Cape Town.
Marketing. The movie. The Nedbank IMC 2021 Conference

Africa's premier marketing conference is rolling out the red carpet on 29 July 2021 and is set to be the marketing blockbuster of the year...

Issued by IMC Conference 1 Dec 2020


Global marketing mega-stars include Instagram’s product marketing manager Jon Youshaei; AB InBev’s US chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondes (also named as a Forbes World’s Most Influential CMO 2020); and Susan Credle, global chief creative officer at FCB Global. Directly following their performances these stars will be inviting questions from attendees, providing a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity for marketers to get up close and personal with brands that are shaping our world.

Jon Youshaei
Marcel Marcondes
Susan Credle

Starring alongside the four keynotes is a cast of equal ‘heavyweight’ status from South Africa and Africa. This includes Nontokozo Madonsela, chief marketing officer of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings; 48H’s Victor Dlamini and Mike Stopforth; and Mike Sharman of Retroviral, to name a few. The event will be hosted by Tumi Morake, TV personality, comedian, and first African woman to have her own set on Netflix.

Nedbank IMC CEO Dale Hefer says that each year the Nedbank IMC presents the business case for marketing by bringing local, African and global marketing heavyweights to sell-out audiences. “This year, our speakers reflect the new era of responsible marketing that demands accountability, responsiveness and getting our hustle on to deliver to savvy audiences.”

For South African and African marketers, the Nedbank IMC 2021 is a chance to be a part of the virtual action, and to hear first-hand from the ‘megaminds’ of marketing.

The full A-lister lineup includes:


Speaker

Topic

Tumi Morake,

Actor and Comedian

Master of Ceremonies

Conference Opening

Opening Presentation

Jon Youshaei.

Product Marketing Manager, Instagram

International Keynote



Don’t get Lost in Translation. How to Tell Stories that Sell.

Presentation followed by a Q&A

Nontokozo Madonsela

Group Chief Marketing Officer: Momentum Metropolitan Holdings



Jerry Maguire: Leading with Purpose

Elizabeth de Stadler,

Founding director of Novation Consulting

The Information Regulator Strikes Back

Sydney Mbhele,

Chief Executive Brand, Sanlam & MASA Chairman

Building a True Romance when marketing in Africa

Tebogo Motsepe,

Head: Brand and Client Insights, Nedbank CIB

The Matrix. Fate vs. free will for marketers

Victor Dlamini and Mike Stopforth,

Co-Founders 48H

How to avert a brand crisis on social media in 48 Hours



Terryanne Chebet,

CEO, Keyara Botanicals & Founder Africa’s Leading Ladies



International Speaker

Doing The Hustle Key insights from one of Africa’s leading influencers.

Pepe Marais,

Founding Partner and Group Chief Creative Officer of Joe Public United



Basic Instinct. Have we forgotten our marketing instinct?

Nunu Ntshingila,

Regional Director, Facebook Africa

Products and people do fall in Love Actually. The power of Discovery Commerce.

Susan Credle,

Global Chief Creative Officer FCB

International Speaker

Presentation followed by a Q&A, hosted by Pepe Marais

Mike Brown,

Chief Executive of Nedbank Group Limited and Nedbank Limited



Khensani Nobanda,

Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nedbank

How to ensure your CEO doesn’t see marketing as an Indecent Proposal.

Session facilitated by Preetesh Sewraj,

CEO, The Loeries

Marcel Marcondes,

US CMO: AB InBev.

A Forbes World’s Most Influential CMO 2020

International Speaker

Presentation followed by a Q&A, hosted by Andrea Quaye, Senior Director, Global Category Lead Coffee Coca-Cola

Mike Sharman, Founder: Retroviral

From zero to viral in 96 hours. Learnings from an Octopus Teacher.

Monalisa Zwambila,

CEO and Founder, Riverbed



Jungle Fever. Making diversity in marketing the star of the show.



Sylvester Chauke,

Chief Architect, DNA Brand Architects

Have honesty and basics in brand building Gone with the Wind?

Dale Hefer,

CEO: Nedbank IMC



It’s a wrap. Conference close and awarding of Bursaries and prizes.




To find out more, and for ticket bookings, visit www.imcconference.com
Tickets priced at R 1,999 (excl. VAT)
A 50% discount is available to registered marketing or business students. Email moc.ecnerefnoccmi@ofni
Apply for Nedbank IMC bursaries here: https://imcconference.com/imc-bursaries/

About Nedbank IMC. “Marketing is Business”TM

The Nedbank IMC is South Africa’s leading source of marketing thought leadership. With a mission to present the business case for marketing, and to uplift the youth, the conference continues to draw a growing audience of African marketers. The sell-out launch conference in 2019 drew over 600 attendees. In 2020, when it had to move swiftly to a virtual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 1,000 attendees logged on to watch the live event. The conference was critically acclaimed as a ‘virtual conference benchmark’. This year’s conference will be held on 29 July 2021. Themed Marketing. The Movie, the conference’s lineup includes 18 speakers/four global keynotes/one day. To be watched wherever you are. Tickets cost R1,999 excluding VAT.

For more information go to Nedbank IMC Conference
Website: www.imcconference.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/IMCConference
Twitter: @IMCConf

IMC Conference
The Integrated Marketing Communication Conference (IMC Conference) is a one day, content packed event with a central theme focused on using different combinations of communication disciplines (i.e. Advertising, Direct Marketing, Public Relations, etc.) in synergy, with the purpose of delivering the right message to the desired audience.
Comment

Read more: Netflix, AB InBev, Forbes, Marketing, Retroviral, Instagram, FCB Global, TV, Nedbank IMC Conference, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, 48H

Related

Grey Africa3 of the top 5 Kantar Best Liked Ads from Grey3 days ago
Michel Doukeris to succeed Carlos Brito as AB InBev CEO3 days ago
Samro starts to collect royalties from digital platforms5 May 2021
Samsung South AfricaBreaking down the early media reactions to Samsung's 2021 Neo QLED lineup5 May 2021
South Africa's romcom revolution and how it reimagines Joburg4 May 2021
Primedia BroadcastingLester Kiewit reviews your mornings with new weekday show4 May 2021
IMC ConferenceThe Nedbank IMC puts spotlight on scarce skills through bursary programme30 Apr 2021
Media Brokerage AfricaMedia Brokerage Africa spearheads pan-African broadcast media solutions29 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz