Marketing's A-list stars to feature in forthcoming attraction Marketing. The Movie

On 29 July 2021, you'll get to see the thrills, the action and the love story that is this year's Nedbank IMC Conference, livestreamed to your device of choice. Acclaimed as a virtual conference benchmark in 2020, this year's Nedbank IMC will present 18 speakers including four global keynotes over one day. A-list marketing stars will be coming to you live from Joburg, San Francisco, New York, Nairobi and Cape Town.

Marketing. The movie. The Nedbank IMC 2021 Conference Africa's premier marketing conference is rolling out the red carpet on 29 July 2021 and is set to be the marketing blockbuster of the year...

Jon Youshaei Marcel Marcondes Susan Credle



Speaker



Topic



Tumi Morake,



Actor and Comedian



Master of Ceremonies



Conference Opening



Opening Presentation



Jon Youshaei.



Product Marketing Manager, Instagram



International Keynote







Don’t get Lost in Translation. How to Tell Stories that Sell.



Presentation followed by a Q&A



Nontokozo Madonsela



Group Chief Marketing Officer: Momentum Metropolitan Holdings







Jerry Maguire: Leading with Purpose



Elizabeth de Stadler,



Founding director of Novation Consulting



The Information Regulator Strikes Back



Sydney Mbhele,



Chief Executive Brand, Sanlam & MASA Chairman



Building a True Romance when marketing in Africa



Tebogo Motsepe,



Head: Brand and Client Insights, Nedbank CIB



The Matrix. Fate vs. free will for marketers



Victor Dlamini and Mike Stopforth,



Co-Founders 48H



How to avert a brand crisis on social media in 48 Hours







Terryanne Chebet,



CEO, Keyara Botanicals & Founder Africa’s Leading Ladies







International Speaker



Doing The Hustle Key insights from one of Africa’s leading influencers.



Pepe Marais,



Founding Partner and Group Chief Creative Officer of Joe Public United







Basic Instinct. Have we forgotten our marketing instinct?



Nunu Ntshingila,



Regional Director, Facebook Africa



Products and people do fall in Love Actually. The power of Discovery Commerce.



Susan Credle,



Global Chief Creative Officer FCB



International Speaker



Presentation followed by a Q&A, hosted by Pepe Marais



Mike Brown,



Chief Executive of Nedbank Group Limited and Nedbank Limited







Khensani Nobanda,



Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nedbank



How to ensure your CEO doesn’t see marketing as an Indecent Proposal.



Session facilitated by Preetesh Sewraj,



CEO, The Loeries



Marcel Marcondes,



US CMO: AB InBev.



A Forbes World’s Most Influential CMO 2020



International Speaker



Presentation followed by a Q&A, hosted by Andrea Quaye, Senior Director, Global Category Lead Coffee Coca-Cola



Mike Sharman, Founder: Retroviral



From zero to viral in 96 hours. Learnings from an Octopus Teacher.



Monalisa Zwambila,



CEO and Founder, Riverbed







Jungle Fever. Making diversity in marketing the star of the show.







Sylvester Chauke,



Chief Architect, DNA Brand Architects



Have honesty and basics in brand building Gone with the Wind?



Dale Hefer,



CEO: Nedbank IMC







It’s a wrap. Conference close and awarding of Bursaries and prizes.









To find out more, and for ticket bookings, visit www.imcconference.com

Tickets priced at R 1,999 (excl. VAT)

A 50% discount is available to registered marketing or business students. Email

Apply for Nedbank IMC bursaries here:



About Nedbank IMC. “Marketing is Business”TM



The Nedbank IMC is South Africa’s leading source of marketing thought leadership. With a mission to present the business case for marketing, and to uplift the youth, the conference continues to draw a growing audience of African marketers. The sell-out launch conference in 2019 drew over 600 attendees. In 2020, when it had to move swiftly to a virtual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 1,000 attendees logged on to watch the live event. The conference was critically acclaimed as a ‘virtual conference benchmark’. This year’s conference will be held on 29 July 2021 . Themed Marketing. The Movie , the conference’s lineup includes 18 speakers/four global keynotes/one day. To be watched wherever you are. Tickets cost R1,999 excluding VAT.



For more information go to Nedbank IMC Conference

Website: www.imcconference.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IMCConference

Twitter: @IMCConf



Global marketing mega-stars include Instagram’s product marketing manager Jon Youshaei; AB InBev’s US chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondes (also named as aWorld’s Most Influential CMO 2020); and Susan Credle, global chief creative officer at FCB Global. Directly following their performances these stars will be inviting questions from attendees, providing a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity for marketers to get up close and personal with brands that are shaping our world.Starring alongside the four keynotes is a cast of equal ‘heavyweight’ status from South Africa and Africa. This includes Nontokozo Madonsela, chief marketing officer of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings; 48H’s Victor Dlamini and Mike Stopforth; and Mike Sharman of Retroviral, to name a few. The event will be hosted by Tumi Morake, TV personality, comedian, and first African woman to have her own set on Netflix.Nedbank IMC CEO Dale Hefer says that each year the Nedbank IMC presents the business case for marketing by bringing local, African and global marketing heavyweights to sell-out audiences. “This year, our speakers reflect the new era of responsible marketing that demands accountability, responsiveness and getting our hustle on to deliver to savvy audiences.”For South African and African marketers, the Nedbank IMC 2021 is a chance to be a part of the virtual action, and to hear first-hand from the ‘megaminds’ of marketing.The full A-lister lineup includes: