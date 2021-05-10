ACA issues RFI for the provision of preferential insurance rates to ad industry

All interested parties are invited to participate in a request for information (RFI) process prior to a formal request for proposal being issued. The closing date for submissions is 20 May 2021 at 5pm.
To download the ACA Insurance RFI document, which includes the terms and conditions of the request, please click on this link - ACA RFI Insurance Questionnaire
Members of the ACA are those accredited communications and advertising companies that have committed themselves to the ACA’s Code of Conduct, principles, disciplines and ethics. Members of the ACA enjoy a range of benefits, among which are discounted rates on television production insurance.About the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA)
