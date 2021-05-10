Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Woolworths rolls out virtual beauty services in SA
    Woolworths has launched two new digital beauty experiences, Virtual Try On and Virtual Consultations, which are designed to help consumers reinvent their beauty shopping experience at home and gain more confidence before making a purchase.
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • SAB plans launch of new B-BBEE scheme Zenzele Kabili
    South African Breweries (SAB) will be launching a new B-BBEE scheme, called SAB Zenzele Kabili, later this month. This will be replacing the old SAB Zenzele scheme, which reaches maturity this May.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

ACA issues RFI for the provision of preferential insurance rates to ad industry

10 May 2021
Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
The Association for Communication and Advertising NPC (ACA) has taken a decision to conduct a review of its financial services provider as well as the current insurance policies, which are accessible at preferential rates by member agencies of the ACA. The policies under review cover cancellation and abandonment insurance and personal accident schemes policies.
All interested parties are invited to participate in a request for information (RFI) process prior to a formal request for proposal being issued. The closing date for submissions is 20 May 2021 at 5pm.

To download the ACA Insurance RFI document, which includes the terms and conditions of the request, please click on this link - ACA RFI Insurance Questionnaire

The ACA is the acknowledged custodian of the South African communication profession. The association is committed to promoting commercial creativity underpinned by transformation that empowers the industry to ensure a sustainable profession. As an industry body, it is mandated to protect and promote the profession and furthermore is also responsible for policy frameworks relevant to the profession and the sector.

Members of the ACA are those accredited communications and advertising companies that have committed themselves to the ACA’s Code of Conduct, principles, disciplines and ethics. Members of the ACA enjoy a range of benefits, among which are discounted rates on television production insurance.

About the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA)

The ACA is the official representative body for the communications and advertising profession in South Africa, representing agencies in the profession (who at present contribute approximately 95% of South Africa’s measured ad spend) to government, media and the public. The ACA is a voluntary body formed by and for the industry, focused on and committed to self-regulation and to defending the highest standards of ethical practice.

Association for Communication and Advertising
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
Comment

Read more: ACA, Association for Communication and Advertising, insurance

Related

MiWayLife3 things we don't talk about when it comes to funerals5 May 2021
Dotsure8 things you need to do after a car accident5 May 2021
Association for Communication and AdvertisingApplications to judge 2021 Effie Awards South Africa announced16 Apr 2021
Association for Communication and Advertising2021 Effie Awards South Africa announces call for entries14 Apr 2021
DotsureMotor warranty vs service plan vs car insurance: What's the difference?7 Apr 2021
Association for Communication and AdvertisingThe 2021 Effie Awards South Africa season opens with virtual entry workshop on Tuesday, 23 February19 Feb 2021
Bizcommunity.comFuturist-in-chief Dion Chang to lead BizTrends2021 - Towards New North and New Narratives30 Nov 2020
#IABInsightSeries: The morning after25 Nov 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz