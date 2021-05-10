Digital Company news South Africa

MultiChoice Group appoints iProspect Africa as its digital agency of choice

10 May 2021
Issued by: Dentsu
iProspect Africa, a Dentsu company, has won the digital mandate for Africa's leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Group.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch that took place with eight service providers over the last four months. The selection criteria included: capability, pricing and B-BBEE status.

iProspect Africa will handle the entire scope of digital duties – from paid performance media including all display, video, search and social media to influencer marketing for the brand.

“I am absolutely thrilled over our MultiChoice win. Not only do they represent household names that many of us have grown up alongside; but the entertainment industry is also undergoing radical transformation – making this an exciting and competitive piece of business to have within the Dentsu stable. This couldn’t be more perfectly timed as iProspect has also just been re-introduced to the industry, as ‘accelerating growth at the new intersection of media’ and what better way to do it than with a brand such as MultiChoice, entering the new intersection of entertainment,” said Clare Trafankowska-Neal, managing director at iProspect South Africa.

iProspect launches as a new agency in South Africa and globally

Spearheading a new era of performance-driven brand building, the new agency reveals its digital-first global proposition, evolved capabilities and a brand-new identity...

Issued by Dentsu 19 Mar 2021


To evolve MultiChoice’s digital presence, iProspect Africa will tap into its innovative data-driven experts, to rapidly adjust to consumer behaviour and accelerate the growth of the MultiChoice brand across the region. iProspect Africa’s ability to adapt to that key moment in a consumer’s life when culture, content, data and technology meet will be crucial to the success of this partnership.

Barry Dubovsky, MultiChoice group executive head of digital, commented: “As Africa’s leading video entertainment company, we are always looking to align with partners who understand our objectives and unique challenges. iProspect not only met all our selection criteria but also displayed professionalism in their approach. We were extremely impressed with their credentials and track record, particularly their experience with the Google Marketing Platform. As we continue to drive our digital transformation agenda in an ever-evolving entertainment landscape, it is crucial for us to maintain brand relevance and bring our innovative spirit to life. iProspect Africa’s agile response to shifting consumer behaviour will unlock growth for us across the entire media spectrum.”

Dawn Rowlands, CEO at Dentsu SSA, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been considered for this partnership with MultiChoice Group in Africa. This is a homegrown African brand, which makes this even more exciting for our people. Our team will be fully invested in growing MultiChoice Group’s business performance in Africa and creating new benchmarks for digital excellence regionally.”

