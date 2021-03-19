Media Company news South Africa

  • EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Maharaj, marketing director at Distell, takes us behind Distell's brand campaigns
    Natasha Maharaj is a commercial brand crafter with global experience in Fortune 500 consumer goods companies. Her career path has taken her from South Africa to Switzerland and Singapore, and exposed her to a range of brands, cultures and markets in Asia, Latin America and Europe. With over 16 years experience in marketing and a demonstrated track record of developing and executing integrated marketing plans end to end, Maharaj is strong at generating profitable growth through innovation and the development of portfolios anchored on consumer preference and segmentation. By Evan-Lee Courie
Covid-19

iProspect launches as a new agency in South Africa and globally

19 Mar 2021
Issued by: Dentsu
Spearheading a new era of performance-driven brand building, the new agency reveals its digital-first global proposition, evolved capabilities and a brand-new identity

Dentsu international has officially launched the brand new iProspect around the world as a game changing digital-first end-to-end media agency. The iProspect teams in South Africa, in partnership with over 90 other markets, will now collectively define a new era in media and be the first agency to offer performance-driven brand building at a global scale.

As part of the launch, the new agency’s global proposition was revealed:

iProspect is an agency born at the intersection, where the science of performance marketing and the art of brand building come together. This unrivalled perspective, grounded in deep digital specialism, enables it to optimise in real-time and with precision, in order to accelerate brand growth, in the short and long term.

Through the belief in this proposition, iProspect has adopted the “Brands Accelerated” tagline to sit beneath a reimagined logo within a new, bold and accessible brand identity and website.


Amanda Morrissey, global president of iProspect, comments; “We are a new force in the industry, one that draws on decades of expertise carefully brought together to create an agile, scaled, digital first organisation built for the future and delivering today. In fact, the only thing that has stayed the same is the name, but even that looks different.

“With precision and at pace, the new iProspect is able to learn, flex and scale its output to transform a brands’ performance and provide effective business growth; immediately and in the future.”

Created from the ground up, the new agency has been collectively built by 93 local market teams working together and understanding the necessity for global consistency yet having the insight to locally adapt for their unique client, consumer and market demands. With this approach, the new iProspect is not a classic top-down ‘one size fits all’ global agency model, but more of an ‘all sizes fit within’ agency framework, with the same global vision and purpose.

Tanya Schreuder, group managing director for dentsu SA media brands, comments on the launch, “The new iProspect comes shortly after dentsu South Africa announced the integration of iProspect and Vizeum SA to create a global digital-first, end-to-end media proposition in line with dentsu international. With the changing consumer landscape, we continue to simplify and transform our business to deliver greater agility, performance brand building, speed to market and increased partnership value.

Clients want stronger and more integrated solutions, and the new brand is testament to that. We are helping clients unlock new possibilities to grow their business at every touchpoint. Backed by the energy and scale of dentsu, our goal is to make it easier for clients to access the best of Vizeum and iProspect – no matter what the challenge is.”

Evolved capabilities

The new agency will fuse existing capabilities such as brand building, strategic planning, business intelligence, marketing activation and performance optimisation, plus the capabilities of scaled services within dentsu international; to give the teams huge breadth and depth of skills to draw upon to accelerate client growth.

Morrissey highlights how iProspect adapts to client need; “We will of course continue to do what our existing clients expect from us, but increasingly we know they want more and, I’m not just talking about upselling bolt-on services, but truly integrated holistic thinking. By bringing together the deep specialisms we have with our brand building experts and also our digital and performance specialists, everyone benefits, and our total offering is enhanced too.”

The new iProspect is set up to focus on how consumers behave in their digital world and apply that to real world scenarios via a highly connected and creative use of media, regardless of channel. As digital specialists, its perspective allows it to rapidly optimise the work and adapt to ever-evolving human intent at those pivotal intersections in life, when culture, content, data, and technology meet.

These evolved capabilities are delivered by 8,000 dedicated specialists, operating across borders and in 93 markets worldwide. In South Africa, Schreuder continues: “We work with many of South Africa’s largest brands and the integration will ensure that our clients have access to a different kind of agency network, where performance will be part of our leading proposition. We will have performance/result expertise built in our strategic and planning proposition with stronger capabilities, focusing on delivering better client outcomes.”

An accessible brand identity

As well as a new iProspect logo and the “Brands Accelerated” tagline, today’s launch also introduces a brand-new website and representation of its credentials.

The new iProspect brand has been designed with accessibility and inclusion at its core. The typography, colour, and visual executions have been reviewed with leading accessibility experts at Microsoft Advertising to ensure that digital environments, platforms, and assets are accessible to all people. These forward thinking and universal design principles open up the brand to everyone, regardless of abilities or other characteristics that can make visual communication challenging, such as colour blindness.

Because diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is inherent at iProspect and within dentsu international, the new brand rollout also sees the inclusion of closed captions across its calls, presentations, and videos.

For more information about the new iProspect and discover how this new agency will define a new era of performance-driven brand building, visit www.iProspect.com

