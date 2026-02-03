Dentsu SSA doubles down on business transformation with key appointments

In an era where 80% of senior leadership teams lack alignment on digital strategy, dentsu sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is doubling down on its 'Growth Transformation' mission. We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Ansa Leighton-Buys and Matthew Landon to our Business Transformation (BX SSA) division.

Ansa Leighton-Buys joins dentsu SSA as a BX consultant, bringing over 20 years of experience at the intersection of retail, marketing, and business transformation, helping organisations modernise their marketing capabilities, operating models, and customer engagement strategies in line with evolving consumer expectations.

Leighton-Buys is a strategic business transformation specialist with deep experience supporting organisations through complex change across marketing, customer experience, operating models, and digital capability. She has worked closely with leadership teams across consumer-facing and retail businesses to translate strategy into practical execution, build high-performing teams, and embed scalable, insight-led processes.

Passionate about simplifying complexity, Leighton-Buys focuses on helping organisations unlock growth by aligning people, process, and technology to deliver measurable and sustainable business outcomes.

Matthew Landon is a seasoned business transformation consultant with over 15 years of experience driving growth across Banking & Financial Services, Online Gaming, B2B, and FMCG sectors. Underpinned by an entrepreneurial mindset as a former platform founder, Landon specialises in navigating complex digital ecosystems to optimise first-party data strategies and performance media. Having called South Africa home for over two decades, he blends global strategic perspectives with deep local insights.

Together, Leighton-Buys and Landon add significant depth to dentsu’s transformation expertise, enabling us to better support clients navigating change and unlocking future-ready growth.

Johan Walters, BX & DX strategy lead said: “We have been intentional about building a transformation team with depth, rigour, and real‑world experience. Ansa and Matthew strengthen this ambition and bring valuable expertise that will help our clients accelerate meaningful progress.”

“As client expectations evolve, the need for practical, scalable transformation has never been greater. Ansa and Matthew significantly strengthen our BX capability, enabling us to help organisations modernise how they operate, connect with customers, and unlock measurable growth,” says Wendy Case, BX & DX practice and capability lead.

We are excited for the year ahead and delighted to welcome them to the dentsu SSA team.



