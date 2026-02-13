South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Media Development and Diversity AgencyJuno MediaLumicoIncubetaInsight SurveyTractor OutdoorBroad MediaBrave GroupAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOur Salad MixCaxton MediaKLAPrimedia BroadcastingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Juno tops 'client satisfaction' in Agency Scope

    Independent South African media agency Juno has been recognised as the Leading Media Agency for Overall Client Satisfaction, following extensive research conducted by global agency research consultancy Scopen.
    Issued by Juno Media
    13 Feb 2026
    13 Feb 2026
    Juno tops 'client satisfaction' in Agency Scope

    The biennial study includes 553 in-depth interviews and offers an objective view of how marketers experience and evaluate their agency partners.

    Juno achieved the highest existing client satisfaction, along with the strongest client recommendation levels.

    Underpinning this was a number one ranking in all the following key categories:

    • Creative media thinking / use of media
    • Innovative agency
    • Good at solving day-to-day problems
    • Understands clients’ business
    • Proactive team

    Johanna McDowell, Scopen Africa Partner comments: “This is a strong showing for a relatively new media agency in South Africa and we congratulate the Juno team on this excellent result.”

    For Juno, the recognition reflects its purpose-driven approach to media: To awe with what is possible through creative media thinking.

    Commenting on the results, Tanya Schreuder, CEO of Juno, says: “This recognition is meaningful because it comes directly from the people we partner with every day. It tells us that our clients experience Juno not just as a media agency, but as a proactive, strategic and creatively led extension of their teams. We believe creative ideas truly come to life when amplified by a solid strategic and creative media lens. It is this that defines and sets Juno apart.”

    Schreuder adds: “Juno’s independence continues to be a key advantage in how the agency shows up for clients. Being independent ensures that we stay agile, hungry and curious. Our team are encouraged to challenge conventions, and use media creatively to drive effectiveness, not just efficiency.”

    This recognition reinforces Juno’s momentum as an agency where creative media thinking drives everything we do.

    Read more: Johanna McDowell, Tanya Schreuder, Juno Media
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Juno Media
    Juno is an independent South African media agency, built to awe with what is possible by intergrating strategy, data, and creative media thinking to deliver bold and effective results.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz