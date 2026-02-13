Juno tops 'client satisfaction' in Agency Scope

Independent South African media agency Juno has been recognised as the Leading Media Agency for Overall Client Satisfaction, following extensive research conducted by global agency research consultancy Scopen.

The biennial study includes 553 in-depth interviews and offers an objective view of how marketers experience and evaluate their agency partners.

Juno achieved the highest existing client satisfaction, along with the strongest client recommendation levels.

Underpinning this was a number one ranking in all the following key categories:

Creative media thinking / use of media



Innovative agency



Good at solving day-to-day problems



Understands clients’ business



Proactive team

Johanna McDowell, Scopen Africa Partner comments: “This is a strong showing for a relatively new media agency in South Africa and we congratulate the Juno team on this excellent result.”

For Juno, the recognition reflects its purpose-driven approach to media: To awe with what is possible through creative media thinking.

Commenting on the results, Tanya Schreuder, CEO of Juno, says: “This recognition is meaningful because it comes directly from the people we partner with every day. It tells us that our clients experience Juno not just as a media agency, but as a proactive, strategic and creatively led extension of their teams. We believe creative ideas truly come to life when amplified by a solid strategic and creative media lens. It is this that defines and sets Juno apart.”

Schreuder adds: “Juno’s independence continues to be a key advantage in how the agency shows up for clients. Being independent ensures that we stay agile, hungry and curious. Our team are encouraged to challenge conventions, and use media creatively to drive effectiveness, not just efficiency.”

This recognition reinforces Juno’s momentum as an agency where creative media thinking drives everything we do.



