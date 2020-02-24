Research Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

M&C Saatchi Abel supports SA survey on diversity in the industry

Issued by: M&C Saatchi Abel
Diversity of thought is something that M&C Saatchi Abel believes in and pursues actively every day and so the agency has pledged its support for the SheSays Survey on Gender Representation, the first-ever look at gender diversity in the South African advertising and marketing sector. The agency is also the headline sponsor of the next SheSays event in Cape Town.
Led by the Cape Town chapter of SheSays, the world’s largest network for women in creative industries, the survey engages the local industry on the advancement of gender representation and diversity within the creative sectors.

“Although the advertising industry has made strides to diversify over the past number of years, it is vital to see an organisation such as SheSays actually working to quantify these changes,” says Mike Abel, founding partner and chief executive officer of M&C Saatchi Abel.

Diversity of thought and gender equality form an important part of the culture and mandate of M&C Saatchi Abel. “We encourage a strong diverse workforce, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it leads to far stronger creative ideas, more voices to oppose group think, and disparate employees able to talk to a far larger South African audience,” Abel says. “As an agency, it’s simply not possible to believe you are thinking creatively if all your thoughts are generated by only one half of the population.”

The SheSays survey, done in collaboration with Kantar, collects data anonymously, with agencies having until 28 February 2020 to take part. “We encourage all local agencies to complete the survey to ensure an accurate portrayal of the state of gender diversity in the industry. This is long overdue research that will indicate whether we are walking the talk or simply paying lip service to gender matters,” says Abel.

Alongside their support for the survey, M&C Saatchi Abel will also be a headline sponsor of the next SheSays Cape Town event, scheduled for 10 March 2020. Entitled Get Unstuck. How to reinvent & find your purpose, this free event will focus on practical ideas on how to navigate career challenges.

Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, partner: head of strategy, M&C Saatchi Abel, is part of the panel that will lead the conversation on the day. “I believe there are many women in the industry who are not happy with their current position and don’t know how to address this. I’ve been there myself, so an event like this that starts a more open discussion is crucial,” Maja-Rasethaba says.

The SheSays Cape Town Get Unstuck will be held at Nasdak, 26th Floor, Media24 Centre, 40 Heerengracht St, on 10 March 2020, starting at 5.30pm.

About M&C Saatchi Abel:

Established in 1995 by brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi and founded on the philosophy of brutal simplicity of thought, M&C Saatchi is today the largest independent advertising agency network in the world, with 29 offices globally. Locally, the M&C Saatchi Group (South Africa) comprises six separate companies, one of which is M&C Saatchi Abel. The agency’s doors opened in 2010 and, in less than five years, grew to have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, as well as a presence throughout sub-Saharan Africa. In addition to being one of the most influential agencies in the country, M&C Saatchi Abel is renowned for creating beautifully simple solutions to a complex world that have earned the company an ever-increasing list of accolades and awards. The remaining companies in the M&C Saatchi Group (South Africa) are M&C Saatchi Connect, M&C Saatchi Africa, Dalmatian, Creative Spark and Levergy.

M&C Saatchi Abel's press office

M&C Saatchi Abel It is at the heart of everything we do. From creative thinking to creative work. From how we are structured to the systems we use. Brutal Simplicity runs through the culture of every single one of our offices, all around the world.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: research, survey, Media24, M&C Saatchi Abel, Kantar, gender equality, SheSays

Related

A re-loaded judges' panel for the 2020 Brand Summit Africa

Issued by Brand Summit South Africa

Markem-Imaje and Systech International join forces

Issued by Pyrotec

M&C Saatchi Abel supports SA survey on diversity in the industry

Issued by M&C Saatchi Abel

Howard Audio blasts into 2020!

Issued by Howard Audio

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.