Howard Audio blasts into 2020!

Howard Audio is thrilled to have kicked off 2020 with a bang, working on some unique and interesting projects. Showcasing the different facets we offer, we began 2020 with original music compositions, album recordings, final mix and audio branding.









Original music composition



Chicken Licken Easy Bucks





Howard Audio was once again the musical force behind another Chicken Licken project (Easy Bucks). Tasked to compose a piece of music that would thread different scenes together from longer online videos, adding to the relevance and uniqueness of each scene depicted under the directorship of Karien Cherry of Giant Films.



Click here to check out the massive campaign on



Audio branding



Consol Glass





Howard Audio is thrilled that our audio branding project for Consol Glass was awarded a special mention in this month’s



Click



Check out our







Original music composition



Fatti's & Moni's Bellissimo





We decided to re-record the famous “Figaro's Aria” from The Barber of Seville by Rossini. We called on tenor Mmusi Morekhure to come in and deliver the vocals. We reworked the lyrics in a humorous way. The lyrics say the product name "Bellissimo" and "Ottimo Cibo", which means great food.



Click



Album recordings and final mix





It was an absolute privilege to have the cast of Here's to You in studio as we captured their unique arrangements of more than 20 Simon & Garfunkel classic hits under the musical directorship of Wessel Odendaal and original arrangements by Bryan Schimmel, Jaco van Rensburg, Wessel Odendaal, Daniel Keith Geddes and Matthew Vlok.



Catch the show live at

https://www.pietertoerien.co.za/heres-to-you-the-simon-gar…/









To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at



Head of Production Belinda Howard:

Email: az.oc.oiduadrawoh@adnileb

Cell: 083 643 7142



Here are just a few of the projects we had the privilege of working on.Howard Audio was once again the musical force behind another Chicken Licken project (Easy Bucks). Tasked to compose a piece of music that would thread different scenes together from longer online videos, adding to the relevance and uniqueness of each scene depicted under the directorship of Karien Cherry of Giant Films.Click here to check out the massive campaign on Chicken Licken's webpage or view the 90-sec ad here Howard Audio is thrilled that our audio branding project for Consol Glass was awarded a special mention in this month’s IDidTht.com craft awards! Such a special project to work on.... thanks to Grey Africa for such an inspiring brief...Click here to view the post.Check out our "behind-the-scenes" video for insight into this exciting project.We decided to re-record the famous “Figaro's Aria” fromby Rossini. We called on tenor Mmusi Morekhure to come in and deliver the vocals. We reworked the lyrics in a humorous way. The lyrics say the product name "Bellissimo" and "Ottimo Cibo", which means great food.Click here to view the ad.It was an absolute privilege to have the cast ofin studio as we captured their unique arrangements of more than 20 Simon & Garfunkel classic hits under the musical directorship of Wessel Odendaal and original arrangements by Bryan Schimmel, Jaco van Rensburg, Wessel Odendaal, Daniel Keith Geddes and Matthew Vlok.Catch the show live at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre & Studio from 31 Jan to 8 March 2020!To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za Head of Production Belinda Howard:Email:Cell: 083 643 7142

Related

News