Howard Audio blasts into 2020!

Howard Audio is thrilled to have kicked off 2020 with a bang, working on some unique and interesting projects. Showcasing the different facets we offer, we began 2020 with original music compositions, album recordings, final mix and audio branding.
Here are just a few of the projects we had the privilege of working on.
Original music composition
Chicken Licken Easy Bucks
Howard Audio was once again the musical force behind another Chicken Licken project (Easy Bucks). Tasked to compose a piece of music that would thread different scenes together from longer online videos, adding to the relevance and uniqueness of each scene depicted under the directorship of Karien Cherry of Giant Films.
Howard Audio is thrilled that our audio branding project for Consol Glass was awarded a special mention in this month’s IDidTht.com craft awards! Such a special project to work on.... thanks to Grey Africa for such an inspiring brief...
We decided to re-record the famous “Figaro's Aria” from The Barber of Seville by Rossini. We called on tenor Mmusi Morekhure to come in and deliver the vocals. We reworked the lyrics in a humorous way. The lyrics say the product name "Bellissimo" and "Ottimo Cibo", which means great food.
It was an absolute privilege to have the cast of Here's to You in studio as we captured their unique arrangements of more than 20 Simon & Garfunkel classic hits under the musical directorship of Wessel Odendaal and original arrangements by Bryan Schimmel, Jaco van Rensburg, Wessel Odendaal, Daniel Keith Geddes and Matthew Vlok.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.