A reminder to advertisers regarding bonus airtime

DStv Media Sales still offers 25% bonus airtime for every rand of airtime bought by qualifying small agencies, scheduled by DStv Media Sales in available inventory.





Qualifying agencies have the following: - a turnover in billings of less than R50m per annum – confirmed by either independent external auditors or independent accounting practitioner

- are majority black owned as defined in the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 and the relevant BBBEE Codes and have provided adequate proof of their BBBEE status before the bonus airtime is granted This offer is part of the overall settlement reached between DStv Media Sales and the Competition Commission and is aimed at assisting small media agencies and improve and transform our industry.



NOTES:



DStv Media Sales reserves the right to request any further information in order to confirm that agencies meet the above qualifying criteria. Airtime campaigns booked will carry the normal trading terms and conditions for DStv Media Sales. A copy of the Terms and Conditions can be found on the DStv Media Sales website at



If you would like to book airtime, please contact Leanne Katemba on 011 329-5537

moc.aidemvtsd@abmetak.ennaeL



The bonus airtime has been on offer since 27 July 2017 and continues until July this year, which is a period of three years. The offer has an annual cap operating on a first come first served basis.This offer is part of the overall settlement reached between DStv Media Sales and the Competition Commission and is aimed at assisting small media agencies and improve and transform our industry.NOTES:DStv Media Sales reserves the right to request any further information in order to confirm that agencies meet the above qualifying criteria. Airtime campaigns booked will carry the normal trading terms and conditions for DStv Media Sales. A copy of the Terms and Conditions can be found on the DStv Media Sales website at www.dstvmediasales.com If you would like to book airtime, please contact Leanne Katemba on 011 329-5537

Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters

Related

News