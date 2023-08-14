UAE dominates AME Awards with 26 trophies

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was awarded the highest number of trophies, 26, in this year's New York Festivals Advertising Awards AME Awards, dominating the Awards.

Image supplied. UAE dominated the NYF AME Awards with impressive trophy tally of 26

In total the AME Awards saw one AME Grand Award, eight Gold Trophies, 10 Silver, 17 Bronze and 20 Finalist Certificate awarded.

The UAE’s Leo Burnett Middle East and Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, contributing significantly to Publicis Groupe's success, secured three Gold trophies, six Silver, 11 Bronze, and six Finalist Certificate Awards.

Leo Burnett Middle East’s two Gold trophies were for driving market share, awareness, and growth through their campaigns The Homecoming for client Home Centre and Self-Check-Out for K-Lynn.

Ground-breaking solutions

Founded in 1994, the AME Awards honours international work that demonstrates ground-breaking solutions to challenging marketing problems.

To earn a coveted AME Award, an entry must exhibit specific marketing goals and objectives accomplished through creative execution and strategic planning.

Entries are judged by an international panel of top interactive and multidisciplinary marketers, media planners, strategy directors, social media experts, and creative directors.

2023 AME Grand Award

The Greatest Guide to Jochos & Burgers Vector B McCann/Performance Art, for client Bimbo (Products and services: Business to business) delivered impressive results and earned the 2023 AME Awards Grand Award.

The Grand and multi-Gold award-winning campaign is the world’s first fully generative search and signage system designed to put 8,402 of Mexico’s most creative hamburger and hotdog stands on foodies’ map.

Supported by an AI-powered creative workflow, a Google Maps API-integrated consumer website, nationwide earned media, extraordinary street food recipes, and the world’s largest bakery, The Greatest Guide to Jochos & Burgers gives local businesses an edge against encroaching big fast-food chains.

Impressive results include +12,200,000 impressions across Mexico, +77,000 online map engagements to date, 42,010 unique point-of-sale images generated for Bimbo’s food vendor customers, +23% increase in sales among Bimbo’s “Special Channels” compared to the 10% target (+120%) and set Bimbo’s new +180% week-over-week nationwide sales record.

“This is the kind of project where the beautiful relationship the Bimbo brand has with the Mexican community flourishes and creates value for everyone involved,” says Juan Luis Arteaga, managing director, Vector B.

At the crossroads between traditional urban culture and technology, vendors can let themselves be known, people can find the most creative and unthinkable recipes and Bimbo bonds with them, moving one step further to its purpose of nourishing a better world. We are very grateful that they let us be part of it,” says Arteaga.

Trailblazing creative and impactful campaigns submitted by elite global agencies impressed the AME Executive Jury and resulted in trophies.

Gold Trophies

The following agencies each scored Gold trophies for their inventive and effective campaigns:

The Harbin Sit Pack BBDO China for Anheuser-Busch Inbev (China) Sales Company Limited-Harbin Brand,



BBDO China for Anheuser-Busch Inbev (China) Sales Company Limited-Harbin Brand, French Toast Guy McCann Canada for Wendy’s Canada.



McCann Canada for Wendy’s Canada. Time to Read Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East for Kinokuniya.



Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East for Kinokuniya. Unbranded Menu Leo Burnett Group Manilla for McDonald’s.

The results of the AME Executive Jury are parsed in an annual rankings brief, The AME Report, a creative ranking system based on overall points earned for winning entries and provides an account of the highest-ranking agencies and brands within this year’s competition.

Campaigns that have earned awards within AME are prominently featured on Warc within the AME showcase