Africa


4 Steps to enhance your B2B content marketing strategy

11 Aug 2023
Ronelle BesterBy: Ronelle Bester
Content marketing isn't new. The challenge is to come up with original ideas, creative editorial and strong insight. The answer: market research.
Source: © UnSplash Ronelle Bester, Red Ribbon Communications, gives 4 steps to enhance your B2B content marketing strategy
Source: © UnSplash Ronelle Bester, Red Ribbon Communications, gives 4 steps to enhance your B2B content marketing strategy

Here are four steps to enhancing your B2B content marketing strategy.

  1. Original research can fuel B2B marketing

    2. If executed well, you’ll gain valuable insights that will help you create messages that are not just relevant, but impactful as well. This means you can craft narratives that address the concerns and interests of the audience, enhancing the relevance and impact of your messaging.

    This exclusive data will empower you to create multiple marketing campaigns. Instead of relying on generic industry stats or global trends, you’ll have access to powerful data that reflects the realities on the ground.

    The research also allows you to create different forms of content that will foster conversations and continue to create value long after the survey was completed.

  2. Level up your thought leadership with market research

    3. Creating thought leadership content from the exclusive data will build your expertise and lead people to view you and your brand as forward-thinking. By providing in-depth and informative content, you’ll establish your business as a go-to source of essential information.This not only earns your audience’s admiration but also ensures that when they need a solution, they choose your organisation without hesitation.

  3. Drive inbound traffic to your website

    4. Good content can bring more people to your website. You can do this by making sure your content is easy to find on search engines, researching the right keywords, and using effective SEO strategies. If you continue to blog or upload native articles on LinkedIn, you will rank higher in search engine results pages. And as more people read your content, your chances of converting them into leads improve.

  4. Engage and nurture your prospects

    5. Content marketing is crucial to connect with your target audience and help them through the buyer’s journey. Along the way, you will keep their attention and earn their confidence by offering meaningful content that addresses their concerns and gives solutions.

    Engaging social media posts like videos, polls, webinars, and infographics encourages prospects to learn more about your offerings and interact with you more. By sharing relevant and informative content, you can help prospects make informed purchasing decisions.

Not an added expense

Finally yet importantly, investing in market research might seem like an added expense at first glance. However, when viewed as an investment towards gaining a deeper understanding of your target audience and creating more impactful content strategies — it’s clear that the returns far outweigh the costs.

Ronelle Bester
Ronelle Bester's articles

About Ronelle Bester

Ronelle Bester, MD of Red Ribbon Communications, started her career in technology at Dimension Data as marketing manager of the Western Cape. She has a BTech degree in public relations from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and has lectured in public relations at both the University of South Africa and Varsity College. Email Ronelle at az.oc.snoitacinummocnobbirder@ellenor, read her blog and follow her on Twitter at @ronelle.
market research, Ronelle Bester, Red Ribbon Communications, content marketing, B2B marketing

