Boxer opens its 450th store in Inanda

11 Aug 2023
Last week was a historic day for Boxer stores as it officially opened its 450th store in the bustling town of Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Boxer Inanda Crossing, its second Superstore to serve Inanda, opened to much celebration and cheer, with Boxer shoppers travelling from as far away as Amanzimtoti to take part in the grand opening.

“The 450th opening is especially important to Boxer as it took place in the very same province where it all began for us 46 years ago, in KwaZulu-Natal. Coupled with our current Birthday celebrations, the opening made for a spectacular way for us to thank our many shoppers, suppliers, team members and partners who have been part of this fantastic journey,” says the retail giant in a statement.

Image supplied. Pick ‘n Pay’s expansion to offer financial services at its till has led to an 60% year-on-year increase in cash withdrawals in Pick n Pay stores last year
Pick 'n Pay's expansion into financial services pays off

9 Jun 2023

Boxer has also announced the construction of its sixth distribution centre, Boxer DC Carnival, based in Gauteng.

The structure is well underway and scheduled to open as scheduled towards the last quarter of 2023.

“The DC is being developed by the Moolman Group; no strangers to Boxer’s DC family, this being the second project the Group has been tasked to complete for the Discounter. Once completed, the DC will measure an impressive 29,211m2 in size,” it said in a statement.

