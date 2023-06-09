Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DistellQuickEasy SoftwareeatbigfishMpactHustle MediaNIQOrnicoBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Pick 'n Pay's expansion into financial services pays off

9 Jun 2023
Pick 'n Pay's expansion to offer financial services at its till has led to an 60% year-on-year increase in cash withdrawals in Pick n Pay stores last year.
Image supplied. Pick ‘n Pay’s expansion to offer financial services at its till has led to an 60% year-on-year increase in cash withdrawals in Pick n Pay stores last year
Image supplied. Pick ‘n Pay’s expansion to offer financial services at its till has led to an 60% year-on-year increase in cash withdrawals in Pick n Pay stores last year

Deven Moodley, executive head for Pick n Pay’s value-added services, financial services and mobile division says that safety and convenience of banking at the till is already having an impact.

“With over 84 billion transactions associated with cash withdrawals, we hope that our banking services are also responsible for some of the increased footfall we are seeing in stores.”

Retail Banking services fall under Pick n Pay’s growing value-added services (VAS) umbrella, which includes financial services and mobile offerings.

The division, which is a growth engine for the retailer’s Ekuseni strategy, grew by 19.8% last year, driven by banking services and domestic money transfers in store.

Changing market conditions

The decision to expand their financial services offering was a response to changing market conditions, says Moodley.

“Our customers were already familiar with banking at our tills so when the pandemic happened it just made sense for them to get as much done as possible in one place.
“This coincided with a shift in the banking industry to digitise financial services and decrease their physical footprint.”

Not only is banking at the till less expensive, but it saves time because customers can do all of the banking they would normally do at an ATM while paying for their groceries.

“Because our tills are now also ATMs most shoppers will only need to go to a bank if they need very specialised services.” says Moodley.

Load shedding cost the retailer more than R500m. Source: Supplied.
Pick n Pay's load shedding bill costs R522m

4 May 2023

Expansion of services

Pick n Pay was first South African retailer to enable cash deposits, cash withdrawals, and contactless payment at their till points.

This has now been expanded to include additional services such as money transfers, social grant withdrawals, buying travel and event tickets, sports gaming, and digital vouchers.

The continuous technological advancements at the point of sale (POS) mean that customers can now access over 50 services from any till point, anytime.

“New FinTech makes it easy for Pick n Pay to offer these new banking services securely, swiftly and efficiently,” adds Moodley.

Changing consumer preferences

The shift to retail has been driven by a variety of factors, including changing consumer preferences and a decision by banks to scale down their location of ATMs for cost and security reasons.

“Busy people don’t have time to make multiple trips to different stores. Now our customers have the convenience of being able to bank where they shop and do their banking safely outside of traditional banking hours.”

Customers can draw, send or deposit money at any Pick n Pay, QualiSave and Boxer store. They can also access full banking services through a select number of Standard Bank, Nedbank in-store branches and Tyme Bank kiosks.

Safe and secure services

“For the banks, retail offers the perfect environment for them to offer safe and secure services where their customers regularly visit.,” says Moodley.

He says Pick n Pay is developing these services to offer customers a more holistic approach to how they bank in store.

“Ultimately, this is another way that Pick n Pay is making customers' lives easier and more convenient at our stores,” adds Moodley.

NextOptions
Read more: retail, Pick n Pay, retail banking



Related

Fortress retains full ownership of Pick n Pay super distribution centre in Gauteng
Fortress retains full ownership of Pick n Pay super distribution centre in Gauteng2 days ago
Africa's most valuable brands demonstrate resilience and growth as MTN remains dominant
Africa's most valuable brands demonstrate resilience and growth as MTN remains dominant1 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Live shopping empowers brands to connect with consumers in real-time
Live shopping: Empowers, connects, engages and drives sales17 May 2023
Source: © Lion and Lion VMLY&R South Africa has launched VMLY&R Commerce in South Africa, a secondary brand within VMLY&R South Africa, that reimagines how brands deliver modern commerce to drive growth while offering customers real value
VMLY&R South Africa launches gamechanger, VMLY&R Commerce15 May 2023
Source © Gardens Shopping Centre Woolies has responded to the video of a live mouse in the chicken section at its Gardens Centre branch in Cape Town
Woolies, there's a mouse in my chicken...5 May 2023
Image supplied. ERP is an incredibly intelligent behemoth capable of radically transforming how retailers you do business
How ERP can deliver on ROI for retailers5 May 2023
Load shedding cost the retailer more than R500m. Source: Supplied.
Pick n Pay's load shedding bill costs R522m4 May 2023
Source © Aleksei Gorodenkov The way consumers shop and how retailers operate is changing as digital continues to transform the sector
Technology: The key to the hybrid world of retail3 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz