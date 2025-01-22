BizTrends2025: 7 steps to riding the next tech PR industry wave

As we move into 2025, the South African PR industry continues to evolve, particularly in the tech sector. The landscape is shifting, with clients balancing their need for innovation with a stronger emphasis on cost-effectiveness. There is increasing demand for PR campaigns that combine creativity with measurable results, putting pressure on agencies to demonstrate both value and forward-thinking strategies.

1. Integrated organic and paid campaigns take centre stage

A significant shift is expected in 2025 towards integrated PR strategies, where organic and paid elements work together rather than in isolation.

Brands will demand cohesive storytelling that merges paid media with organic outreach to amplify their messages across multiple channels.

This approach offers efficiency, as aligning organic content with paid ads helps brands create a more consistent and powerful narrative that resonates across platforms.

As clients increasingly seek cost-efficient, impactful campaigns, measurable ROI will be crucial.

Agencies must demonstrate how they can blend these two strategies seamlessly to drive both engagement and results.

2. Tech PR agencies will evolve into creative hubs

The role of specialist tech PR agencies will evolve into creative hubs offering bold, data-driven ideas with imaginative execution.

Traditional media outreach will no longer be enough; agencies will need to harness the power of creative design to craft engaging visuals, interactive reports, and data-driven narratives.

This transformation will make complex tech topics more accessible to broader audiences, allowing agencies that combine creativity with technical expertise to stand out.

PR campaigns will become more integrated, driving both brand recognition and thought leadership, while also enhancing the creative process with design-driven approaches.

3. Employee-centric narratives

In 2025, PR will increasingly focus on showcasing workplace culture as an integral part of brand identity.

With employee experience tied to how a company is perceived, showcasing people-centric narratives will be a top priority.

Companies will turn to PR to highlight diversity, inclusion, well-being initiatives, and employee successes.

These efforts will aim to humanise brands, making them more relatable to consumers and stakeholders.

PR professionals will need to work closely with HR teams to craft authentic stories that align with the company’s values and overall brand narrative.

4. ESG becomes non-negotiable

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) will become a central pillar of PR campaigns in 2025.

With increased demand for transparency from consumers and stakeholders, companies must back up their ESG claims with tangible, measurable actions.

Tech PR professionals will be tasked with helping clients create genuine ESG narratives that reflect their true commitment to sustainability and ethical governance.

As greenwashing becomes a growing concern, PR agencies will focus on ensuring that ESG claims are based on verifiable facts.

Those that fail to deliver on their ESG promises risk reputational damage, making PR’s role in this area more critical than ever.

5. Maximising value through content repurposing

To get the most value from PR efforts, content repurposing will be a vital strategy. PR agencies will turn every campaign into an opportunity for multiple pieces of content.

For example, a single survey could lead to a comprehensive report, a blog series, videos, social media posts, and shareable infographics.

Repurposing content across multiple formats ensures that no idea goes to waste.

It helps clients maximise their investment, while creating a steady stream of engaging material that drives continued awareness and conversation, long after the original campaign has ended.

6. Creativity meets efficiency

In 2025, the future of tech PR will see creativity and efficiency blended seamlessly.

Agencies will need to balance bold, imaginative ideas with measurable outcomes, ensuring every campaign delivers both impact and value.

PR professionals will craft compelling, authentic narratives that resonate with audiences while utilising creative storytelling, data visualisation, and ESG reporting.

As innovation continues to drive the industry, tech PR agencies will play a central role in shaping the future of brand-building, with an emphasis on creativity that drives results.

7. Positioning executives as thought leaders on social channels

As the digital world continues to dominate, positioning executives as thought leaders on social media platforms will become increasingly important.

Executives will need to be seen as socially active, authentic, and engaged, with their personal brands amplifying their company’s credibility and expertise.

PR agencies will focus on crafting content that aligns with both the executive’s personal voice and the company’s values.

A strong social media presence will benefit not only the executive’s personal reputation but also attract top talent, improve employee retention, and strengthen relationships with clients and stakeholders.

Social platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter will remain key spaces for executives to share industry insights, engage in discussions, and showcase leadership.

By strategically positioning executives, PR agencies can help build both personal and organisational authority, fostering trust and credibility among industry peers and potential clients.

Riding the wave

In 2025, the future of tech PR will be defined by a blend of creativity, efficiency, and authenticity.

As clients demand integrated, impactful campaigns that showcase their brand’s values and expertise, PR agencies must adapt to meet these expectations, balancing innovation with measurable results.

Whether through integrated campaigns, creative content, ESG narratives, or thought leadership, the industry will continue to evolve.

Agencies that embrace these trends will be well-positioned for success, creating stories that resonate and drive real impact.

The next wave of PR is not just about broadcasting a message; it’s about crafting narratives that influence, inspire, and lead.