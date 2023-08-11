FP7McCann Dubai one of four 2023 Genius 100 Inspiration Award winners

Image supplied. FP7McCann Dubai for its client the Testicular Cancer Society for its campaign Wall Street Balls is one of four 2023 Genius 100 Inspiration Award winners

The New York Festivals® Advertising Awards in partnership with The Genius 100 Foundation recognised and awarded four innovative campaigns that demonstrated purpose-driven work and inspired social impact with New York Festivals Genius 100 Gold Awards.

Genius 100 Idea of the Year

Wall Street Balls FP7McCann Dubai for Testicular Cancer Society

Federico Fanti, chief creative officer MENAT, FP7 McCann Dubai says he is extremely thrilled and honoured by this recognition. “To be awarded as the 100 genius ideas is a priceless privilege and a great validation of the love, dedication, and patience of the team behind the work.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to my wonderful FP7McCann Dubai team and to our supportive client and friend Mike Craycraft from the TesticularCancerSociety.Without the relentless passion of this army of wonderful people, I wouldn’t be here today celebrating this achievement,” says Fanti.

Genius 100 Inspiration Award

Kami Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore for Down Syndrome International

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive The Genius 100 Inspiration Award. Kami may be the first virtual influencer with a disability, but we don't want her to be the last,” says Rachel Kennedy, group creative director, Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore.

“We hope that the inclusive model with which we built Kami inspires more people in the digital community to create a virtual world that has diversity at its core, and not as an afterthought.

“Kami is proof that we can all show up authentically in the virtual world. Disabilities like Down Syndrome are a part of the human condition that should never be erased. Kami is an agent of change, a revolutionary, and we are so happy that her legacy and impact are being recognised with this award,” adds Kennedy.

Genius 100 Limitless Award

Anne De Gaulle, Havas Paris, Foundation Anne de Gaulle

“Winning the New York Festivals Genius 100 Limitless Award is an amazing reward. I am so proud of my team, my agency and of course for the Anne de Gaulle Foundation. The campaign has been a tremendous success for the foundation in France. Even if it was not so easy to change the name of the largest airport in Europe,” says Stéphane Gaubert, chief creative officer, Havas Paris.

“It was crazy but Havas Paris did it. I often say to my clients: Awards are amazing. But it is only a huge cherry on the cake. The cake is a successful campaign.

“But to be honest, to win a NYF Genius 100... what a cherry!!! Thank you, New York Festivals, Thank you to the jury," adds Gaubert.

Genius 100 Product of the Year

FitChixVMLY&R Melbourne for Honest Eggs Company

“The humble egg was first laid some 312 million years ago. But now we’ve finally improved it with FitChix - a feather camouflaged, lightweight fitness tracker featuring GPS and bespoke software. By bringing data from the farm to the supermarket shelf we’ve helped people make more ethical food choices,” says Kieran Moroney, creative director, VMLY&R Melbourne.