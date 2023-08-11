Industries

FP7McCann Dubai one of four 2023 Genius 100 Inspiration Award winners

11 Aug 2023
FP7McCann Dubai for its client the Testicular Cancer Society for its campaign Wall Street Balls is one of four 2023 Genius 100 Inspiration Award winners.
Image supplied. FP7McCann Dubai for its client the Testicular Cancer Society for its campaign Wall Street Balls is one of four 2023 Genius 100 Inspiration Award winners
Image supplied. FP7McCann Dubai for its client the Testicular Cancer Society for its campaign Wall Street Balls is one of four 2023 Genius 100 Inspiration Award winners

The New York Festivals® Advertising Awards in partnership with The Genius 100 Foundation recognised and awarded four innovative campaigns that demonstrated purpose-driven work and inspired social impact with New York Festivals Genius 100 Gold Awards.

The 2023 New York Festivals Genius 100 Awards winners

  • Genius 100 Idea of the Year

    • Wall Street Balls FP7McCann Dubai for Testicular Cancer Society

    Federico Fanti, chief creative officer MENAT, FP7 McCann Dubai says he is extremely thrilled and honoured by this recognition. “To be awarded as the 100 genius ideas is a priceless privilege and a great validation of the love, dedication, and patience of the team behind the work.

    “I couldn’t be more grateful to my wonderful FP7McCann Dubai team and to our supportive client and friend Mike Craycraft from the TesticularCancerSociety.Without the relentless passion of this army of wonderful people, I wouldn’t be here today celebrating this achievement,” says Fanti.

  • Genius 100 Inspiration Award

    • Kami Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore for Down Syndrome International

    “We are absolutely thrilled to receive The Genius 100 Inspiration Award. Kami may be the first virtual influencer with a disability, but we don't want her to be the last,” says Rachel Kennedy, group creative director, Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore.

    “We hope that the inclusive model with which we built Kami inspires more people in the digital community to create a virtual world that has diversity at its core, and not as an afterthought.

    “Kami is proof that we can all show up authentically in the virtual world. Disabilities like Down Syndrome are a part of the human condition that should never be erased. Kami is an agent of change, a revolutionary, and we are so happy that her legacy and impact are being recognised with this award,” adds Kennedy.

  • Genius 100 Limitless Award

    • Anne De Gaulle, Havas Paris, Foundation Anne de Gaulle

    “Winning the New York Festivals Genius 100 Limitless Award is an amazing reward. I am so proud of my team, my agency and of course for the Anne de Gaulle Foundation. The campaign has been a tremendous success for the foundation in France. Even if it was not so easy to change the name of the largest airport in Europe,” says Stéphane Gaubert, chief creative officer, Havas Paris.

    “It was crazy but Havas Paris did it. I often say to my clients: Awards are amazing. But it is only a huge cherry on the cake. The cake is a successful campaign.

    “But to be honest, to win a NYF Genius 100... what a cherry!!! Thank you, New York Festivals, Thank you to the jury," adds Gaubert.

  • Genius 100 Product of the Year

    • FitChixVMLY&R Melbourne for Honest Eggs Company

    “The humble egg was first laid some 312 million years ago. But now we’ve finally improved it with FitChix - a feather camouflaged, lightweight fitness tracker featuring GPS and bespoke software. By bringing data from the farm to the supermarket shelf we’ve helped people make more ethical food choices,” says Kieran Moroney, creative director, VMLY&R Melbourne.

    “This has been a real breakthrough moment for our client Honest Eggs Co. and we both couldn’t be happier to be recognised as the Genius 100 Product of the Year,” says Moroney.

Epitome of purpose-driven creative work

The award-winning entries selected by the Genius 100 Jury are the epitome of purpose-driven creative work that is both inspirational and impactful.

“We are honoured to celebrate along with our partner, the Genius 100 Foundation, cutting-edge creative work employing impactful big ideas that have the potential to changes lives,” said Scott Rose, president of New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

“We were absolutely awed by the incredible, inspiring work that was submitted for the 2023 Genius Awards. It was a global display of poignant, powerful, impactful, and critically important messages that need to be heard,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation.

“It is such an honour to partner with the New York Festivals Advertising Awards.”

Source: © Business Insider Cesar Vacchiano, Scopen International president, gives insights from Cannes Lions 2023
7 insights from #Cannes2023

By 3 days ago

2023 Genius 100 Foundation Jury

The 2023 NYF Genius Awards were judged by:

  • Jose Miguel Sokoloff, chief creative officer, MullenLowe Group UK and President, MullenLowe group creative council.
  • Chris Bertish, world renown ocean preservation pioneer, activist, author, Guinness World record holder and Big Waves Surfing Maverick Champion.
  • Amal Elsana Alh’jooj, Nobel Peace Prize laureate within the framework of the “one thousand women submissions project”, founder of Ajeec and one of Israel's most highly regarded civic activists.
  • Ron Arad, London-based Israeli industrial designer, artist, and architectural designer whose work spans many countries.
  • Maggie MacDonnell, school teacher in a fly-in Inuit village called Salluit, nestled in the Canadian Arctic and recipient of the 2017 Global Teacher Prize.
  • Rick Hanson, paralympic athlete, activist, and philanthropist for people with disabilities and founder, Rick Hansen Foundation.
  • Eduardo Marturet, music director and conductor of the Miami Symphony Orchestra (miso).
  • Members of the Genius 100 executive team: Rami Kleinmann (co-founder), Helen Hatzis (CCO), and Hilarie Viener (CEO).

For 2023, the Genius Inspiration Award expanded to include three additional awards Genius 100 Product of the Year Award, Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award, and Genius 100 Limitless Award.

Proceeds from entry fees into the Genius 100 Limitless Award will be donated to Luv Michael, (a NYC-based 501c3 non-profit dedicated to training, educating, and employing autistic adults and improving the lives of the autistic community beyond the lives of their parents).

Proceeds from the entry fees for the Genius 100 Inspiration, Idea of the Year and Product of the Year Awards will be donated to the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (501c3).

Source: © Business Insider Cesar Vacchiano, Scopen International president, gives insights from Cannes Lions 2023
