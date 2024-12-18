New York Festivals partners with JusticeAid to launch new award

New York Festivals Radio and TV & Film Awards has announced a new partnership with JusticeAid, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to using art and music to raise awareness about civil rights challenges and inspire action for social justice.

Together, they will launch the inaugural JusticeAid Award, a new honour that will recognise the highest-scoring entry across all Social Justice categories in the NYF TV & Film and Radio competitions.

The JusticeAid Award will be presented to the entry that demonstrates outstanding storytelling in addressing critical social justice issues. The winner will be determined by the esteemed NYF TV & Film Awards and Radio Awards Grand Juries, who will evaluate entries across a range of categories.

Categories within TV & Film Awards include News Program, News Report/Feature, Sports, Documentary, Entertainment Program, Entertainment Special, Promo, Streaming, Student, and Corporate Image. NYF Radio Categories eligible for the award include News Program, News Report/Feature, Documentary, Entertainment, Promo, Digital, Podcast, and Student.

“With the JusticeAid Award, NYF shines a spotlight on the Social Justice categories across all genres and platforms encompassing Journalism and Entertainment categories alike. These stories show how individual actions can change the world and the ability of the human spirit to triumph over adversity,” said Rose Anderson, executive VP & executive director of New York Festivals Radio and TV & Film Awards.

“The nexus between civil activism and the arts has long been recognised. Social justice work can be heavy and exhausting, and art can arouse the spirit and encourage optimism and action. JusticeAid operates at the intersection of social justice and the arts to bring joy and uplift to this critical work, and believes that, as the writer Toni Cade Bambara said, “[t]he role of the artist is to make the revolution irresistible.”—Kim Duckett Coaxum, CEO, JusticeAid

The first annual JusticeAid Award will be presented at the 2025 Storytellers Gala, a virtual event in the Spring 2025 celebrating global excellence in storytelling. In 2024, over 180 award-winning teams worldwide shared their acceptances, while industry leaders spotlighted their creative journeys in special segments. Additionally, the JusticeAid Award-winning submission will be honored at the JusticeAid Concert in May 2025 in New York City, showcasing the transformative power of music and the arts to raise awareness for civil rights and inspire positive change.

The New York Festivals TV & Film and Radio Awards competitions receive entries from over 50 countries. Members of the Grand Jury panels vote to determine the Shortlists and final standings for Tower Trophies. The 2025 Storytellers Gala will honour trophy winners of both competitions.

The official deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards is 31 December 2024.