WPP and UMG form partnership connecting audiences through music

A strategic partnership that gives brands new opportunities to connect with audiences through music has been formed by WPP and the Universal Music Group (UMG).

The partnership will provide clients’ brands with cutting-edge audience engagement strategies leveraging the power of music.

It brings together UMG’s family of artists and labels, and its global data and insights team, with WPP’s creative scale and extensive client network.

The collaborative partnership offers WPP clients unique access to UMG’s iconic music catalogue to unlock additional areas of amplification through data-driven and technological innovation.

In addition, WPP and UMG will work together to responsibly explore new ways that AI can better help brands and artists connect and create authentic cultural moments.

Builds on successful collaboration

The announcement builds upon the history of successful collaboration between WPP and Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB), as exemplified by their ongoing partnership with The Coca-Cola Company.

Working together, WPP and UMG have collaborated on global initiatives such as the award-winning “Coke Studio” and “Sprite Limelight” music platforms.

Through these programmes, a diverse array of established and emerging artists have amplified brand messaging, galvanising fan communities worldwide while expanding their audiences.

Music is powerful cultural force

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer, WPP, says that music is becoming an even more powerful cultural force, and technology is rewriting how we experience it.

“This partnership with UMG will allow us to leverage emerging technologies and data insights to create truly innovative music-driven campaigns for our clients, shaping the future of brand engagement."

Michael Nash, chief digital officer & EVP, Universal Music Group, adds, “This collaboration provides benefits to stakeholders of each company.

“On one hand, combining innovative new technologies with UMG’s industry-leading data insights, we can create significant new commercial opportunities for our artists and songwriters.

Nash adds that by working together with WPP, they will harness and amplify the unmatched power and reach of music for WPP’s clients and brands through new strategic initiatives and programmes.

This initiative is part of WPP’s larger strategy to invest in data and technology-driven solutions and partnerships with the world’s leading companies to drive value for its clients.