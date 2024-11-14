Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

AAA School of AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsBroad MediaOFM RadioRogerwilcoLivingfactsDentsuYFM 99.2Bluegrass DigitalOgilvy South AfricaMotherland OMNiMachine_DarkMatterMultiChoiceJust DesignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Artificial Intelligence News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WPP acquires minority shareholdings in T&Pm, places AI at heart of agency

    14 Nov 2024
    14 Nov 2024
    WPP has acquired the minority shareholdings in T&Pm, bringing the agency fully into the WPP network, and placing AI at the heart of the agency’s agile marketing solutions.
    Source: © 123rf WPP has brought T&Pm fully within its global network, placing AI at the heart of the agency’s agile marketing solutions
    Source: © 123rf 123rf WPP has brought T&Pm fully within its global network, placing AI at the heart of the agency’s agile marketing solutions

    WPP has acquired the minority shareholdings in T&Pm, bringing the agency fully into the WPP network and so placing AI at the heart of the agency’s agile marketing solutions.

    WPP first invested in the agency in 2007 with a 49.9% stake before moving to a majority holding in 2019.

    Following WPP’s initial investment, T&Pm expanded into media, leveraging WPP’s global buying power and expertise through GroupM.

    T&Pm will continue to operate as a standalone multi-disciplinary agency, while collaborating closely with other WPP agencies.

    About T&Pm

    T&Pm is an award-winning integrated agency with approximately 1,800 people in 42 locations around the world.

    Its roster of global and local clients includes Amazon, Argos, British Gas, EA, Mars, NatWest, News UK and Toyota, many of which are already served in collaboration with other WPP agencies.

    Since its founding in 2001 by Johnny Hornby and his partners, T&Pm has built a reputation as an industry innovator.

    The agency has also pioneered embedded teams on-site with clients – an agile, integrated approach which has proven increasingly relevant in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

    T&Pm’s ability to synthesise diverse marketing functions within single, dedicated teams has fuelled its growth and success with clients.

    WPP Open

    Through its close relationship with WPP, T&Pm has already been at the forefront of utilising WPP Open’s AI tools within its agile content operations, enabling T&Pm to deliver enhanced creativity, speed and efficiency for clients.

    As part of the move, T&Pm is placing WPP’s AI-powered marketing operating system, WPP Open, at the core of its innovative marketing models, to drive further growth through cutting-edge solutions for clients.

    Mark Read, CEO of WPP, says T&Pm is a great example of how WPP is putting AI at the heart of the groundbreaking work they do for their clients.
    “Two years ago, I showed Johnny the early iterations of WPP Open, our AI-powered operating system for marketing.

    “He immediately saw its transformational potential and has since become one of its most compelling advocates,” says Read.

    Johnny Hornby, founder and CEO of T&Pm, says this is a very exciting next phase for us.

    “Our belief in the superior agility of integrated teams has fuelled our global success.

    “Now, AI is transforming the speed at which we can partner with clients to create growth and WPP’s early investment in Open gives us a big advantage.”

    Read more: WPP, artificial intelligence, AI, Mark Read, AI tools
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz