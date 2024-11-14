WPP acquires minority shareholdings in T&Pm, places AI at heart of agency

WPP has acquired the minority shareholdings in T&Pm, bringing the agency fully into the WPP network, and placing AI at the heart of the agency’s agile marketing solutions.

WPP has acquired the minority shareholdings in T&Pm, bringing the agency fully into the WPP network and so placing AI at the heart of the agency’s agile marketing solutions.

WPP first invested in the agency in 2007 with a 49.9% stake before moving to a majority holding in 2019.

Following WPP’s initial investment, T&Pm expanded into media, leveraging WPP’s global buying power and expertise through GroupM.

T&Pm will continue to operate as a standalone multi-disciplinary agency, while collaborating closely with other WPP agencies.

About T&Pm

T&Pm is an award-winning integrated agency with approximately 1,800 people in 42 locations around the world.

Its roster of global and local clients includes Amazon, Argos, British Gas, EA, Mars, NatWest, News UK and Toyota, many of which are already served in collaboration with other WPP agencies.

Since its founding in 2001 by Johnny Hornby and his partners, T&Pm has built a reputation as an industry innovator.

The agency has also pioneered embedded teams on-site with clients – an agile, integrated approach which has proven increasingly relevant in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

T&Pm’s ability to synthesise diverse marketing functions within single, dedicated teams has fuelled its growth and success with clients.

WPP Open

Through its close relationship with WPP, T&Pm has already been at the forefront of utilising WPP Open’s AI tools within its agile content operations, enabling T&Pm to deliver enhanced creativity, speed and efficiency for clients.

As part of the move, T&Pm is placing WPP’s AI-powered marketing operating system, WPP Open, at the core of its innovative marketing models, to drive further growth through cutting-edge solutions for clients.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, says T&Pm is a great example of how WPP is putting AI at the heart of the groundbreaking work they do for their clients.

“Two years ago, I showed Johnny the early iterations of WPP Open, our AI-powered operating system for marketing.

“He immediately saw its transformational potential and has since become one of its most compelling advocates,” says Read.

Johnny Hornby, founder and CEO of T&Pm, says this is a very exciting next phase for us.

“Our belief in the superior agility of integrated teams has fuelled our global success.

“Now, AI is transforming the speed at which we can partner with clients to create growth and WPP’s early investment in Open gives us a big advantage.”