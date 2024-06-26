Promise Agency's Lufuno Mavhungu named juror for The One Club's Young Guns competition

The One Club for Creativity has announced 101 creatives from around the world who will serve on the jury for the global Young Guns 22, with five of them based in the Middle East & Africa region. Lufuno Mavhungu who is a creative director and partner at Promise Agency Johannesburg is the South African representative.

Lufuno Mavhungu from Promise is on the list. Source: Supplied.

Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creatives. The programme is open to creatives ages 30 and under who have been working for at least two years, full-time or freelance. Eligible entrants can submit a combination of professional and personal work.

Jury members in ME&A are:

Loukman Ali, film director, Loukout Films Kampala

Nicolas Garcia, creative director, Science & Sunshine Dubai

Lufuno Mavhungu, creative director, partner, Promise Agency Johannesburg

Brian Njagi, creative director, Ogilvy Africa Nairobi

Jayde-Olivia Sandy, senior product designer, Delivery Hero Dubai

The complete list of Young Guns 22 judges can be viewed here.

The online entry system is open, with the reduced-fee early deadline of 27 June 2024, regular deadline 11 July 2024, and final deadline 25 July 2024. Winners will be announced later this year.

The submission deadline for COLORFUL, a separate YG grant programme to help young BIPOC creatives around the world advance their careers, is 27 June 2024. There is no fee to apply, and the grant is open globally to BIPOC creatives who qualify for YG22.

Programme branding and design of the YG Cube award itself is reimagined each year by a past Young Gun winner. This year’s YG22 branding was created by renowned New York-based designer, illustrator, muralist, and author Timothy Goodman (YG7).

All Young Guns winners receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website. Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.

Past Young Guns include rising stars who went on to become leaders in their chosen fields, including Oscar-winning film director duo DANIELS (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) (YG14), Top Gun Maverick director Joseph Kosinski (YG4); graphic designers James Victore (YG1), Stefan Sagmeister (YG1), Natasha Jen (YG4) and Jessica Walsh (YG8); artist/designer Rich Tu (YG8); ad creatives Rei Inamoto (YG4) and Menno Kluin (YG6); illustrators Christoph Niemann (YG2) and Deanne Cheuk (YG4); fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond (YG14); artist/filmmaker Calmatic (YG16); director/photographer India Sleem (YG17); photographer Ryan McGuinness (YG2); typographers Alex Trochut (YG6) and Gemma O’Brien (YG13); animation artist Todd St. John (YG1), and others.

Levine/Leavitt Artist In Residence Award

For the 10th consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor Levine/Leavitt will bestow one talented winner with the Artist In Residence Award.

The honour is presented annually to a newly crowned Young Gun whose body of work truly stands out, as judged by an advisory board of industry professionals across a range of disciplines. The winner receives a full year of professional development, guidance and mentorship from Levine/Leavitt to help advance their career.