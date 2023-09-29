Industries

The One Club reveals Young Guns 21 finalists

29 Sep 2023
After hundreds of submissions from all over the world and across a multitude of disciplines, the jury of Young Guns 21 has narrowed down the many entrants to create the official YG21 finalist list.
Source: www.unsplash.com

This year’s list features 85 entrants — 76 individuals and a record nine creative duos — based in 18 different countries and regions. Filmmakers, illustrators, photographers, graphic designers, copywriters, art directors, animators, type designers, and more are all on this prestigious list of superstars 30 years of age and under.

These finalists now move on to one last round of voting and spirited discussion. When the smoke clears, we will at last have our YG21 winners.The new class will be publicly revealed on 1 November with the famously raucous ceremony and party taking place on 15 November.

Read the full list here.

Mischelle Moy, a digital artist and photographer won first plce. Source: Supplied.
The One Club reveals winners and finalists for Colorful programme

10 Jul 2023

