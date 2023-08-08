7 insights from #Cannes2023

The big consultancies occupied the Cabanas. More than ever platforms and tech companies occupied the beach, hotels, and restaurants. They hosted the most sought-after parties, bringing artists and singers. Those without passes were even swimming through the sea to approach the beach where the parties were being held. Police boats turned them back.

The buzz word: AI

The buzz word of this year’s festival was AI. Everybody was talking about the fears and the opportunities. The learning is that we must think of it as a tool, as it is going to help us improve what we do. It is certainly going to make some jobs obsolete, but it will also open opportunities to work in this new environment, as always happens with new technologies and tools.

Some live demonstrations took place, and it was amazing to see how songs can be written using AI, showing that we must take it as a new tool and not as a threat, and that it will help us to reinvent ourselves because this is how our world progresses.

Diversity and inclusion

Another big topic was around diversity and inclusion which is being heavily supported by big brands that have realized its importance. It is not only the governments, NGOs, or small projects around the world, but the big multinational brands supporting and doing authentic things that change the world for the LGBTIQ+ collective as well as the inclusion of women. Even the festival supported this important issue with the most diverse panel of jury presidents ever.

Social media

Insights convinced us that social media is one of the most important platforms to connect with the younger generations and seminars focused on the power of key opinion leaders and influencers. We need to understand what is happening with these creators and how they work, coordinating and integrating themselves with the strategies of the brands. Looking at the social market, Social Commerce is going to reach $1 trillion US dollars, so we really need to pay attention to what is happening in this space.

Rise of B2B

Last year we saw the rise of the B2B category. This year we have seen this category keep growing, and some extraordinary cases even won Lions. The most impressive work was done by Intel that allows for the detection of fake faces as a B2B tool, done in a very creative way.

Pharma is growing

Another growing area is Pharma. More and more companies and agencies are competing in all its categories. It is a difficult sector with many barriers and legal restraints. What is amazing is to see how Pharma is helping to end many diseases and make life easier in emerging markets.

Gaming and its power

We also saw a high presence of gaming and the power it wields. In the past it was all about Fortnite, and it was more like a trend. Now we see multiplatform campaigns and the power of platforms such as Twitch.

We saw a campaign from the Bank of Montreal that involves streamers talking about financial education on Twitch engaging young people, Gen Z, for hours learning about finance.

Creativity more important then ever

Attending the Awards galas, you really have the feeling that creativity is more important than ever. You appreciate how ideas differentiate brands, how ideas move people to engage with brands, and how innovation improves people’s lives and makes the world a better place to live in.